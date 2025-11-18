Versus Systems to Collaborate with Drinkfinger to Ignite Global Fan Experiences Across Sports and Entertainment

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced a new initiative with Drinkfinger Enterprises LTD., a groundbreaking fan-experience and beverage-accessory company, to bring next-generation interactive experiences to global sports and entertainment audiences.

This collaboration represents a major step forward in uniting physical fan products with real-time digital engagement, unlocking powerful new moments for fans during the world’s most watched events.

Versus and Drinkfinger have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent and expect to finalize a Master Services Agreement that will usher in a series of dynamic activations across international markets. Together, the companies intend to elevate how fans engage, play, and participate while watching their favorite teams and entertainers.

Turning Every Drinkfinger Product Into a Digital Gateway

Through this collaboration, Drinkfinger fans will be able to scan their products using Versus Systems’ interactive technology—instantly unlocking:

Digital games

In-venue activations

Rewards and prizes

Enhanced social engagement

Exclusive branded fan moments



This integration transforms everyday fan gear into a high-impact digital touchpoint, creating a seamless physical-to-digital experience that brands and audiences can enjoy in real time.

“Versus is thrilled to begin working with Drinkfinger,” said Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems. “Drinkfinger has built a unique platform for fan enthusiasm, and by layering our engagement technology into their products, we see extraordinary opportunities to create memorable moments for global audiences. This is a natural fit as we continue to execute on our growth strategy across live events and international markets.”

“Implementing Versus’ technology will make our upcoming activation schedule even more interactive and exciting,” said William Ings, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkfinger. “Our goal has always been to turn traditional fan accessories into immersive, shareable experiences. With Versus, every Drinkfinger product can now become a powerful engagement tool for brands and consumers.”

A New Standard for Interactive Fan Engagement

This collaboration underscores Versus Systems’ expanding role as a leader in real-time interactive entertainment—uniting brands, sports teams, venues, sponsors, and fans through engaging and reward-driven digital experiences.

The initiative also highlights Drinkfinger’s mission to merge team spirit, convenience, and eco-friendly design into a new category of collectible, functional, and interactive fan products.

For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit versussystems.com.

About Versus Systems



Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform empowers brands to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers. Versus’ solutions are used globally by brands, teams, venues, and entertainment companies.

About Drinkfinger

Drinkfinger is an innovative, eco-friendly beverage accessory brand designed to amplify fan experiences through patented, customizable cardboard shapes that hold drinks and premium beverages while serving as collectible memorabilia. Drinkfinger merges convenience, creativity, and fandom into a single interactive experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “begin,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may” or other forms or the negative of these words or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”)). In particular, statements pertaining to our trends and business plans contain forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our prospects, including our future business, revenues, expenses, net income, financial condition and results of operations, our sources and goals for future revenues and earnings, and our expectations about realizing revenues.

Such statements are necessarily subjective, are based upon our current plans, intentions, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, projections and expectations, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results described in our forward-looking statements, including with respect to correct measurement and identification of factors affecting our business or the extent of their likely impact, the accuracy and completeness of the publicly available information with respect to the factors upon which our business strategy is based, or the success of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times by which, our performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management’s belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

