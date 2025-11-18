DeFi Development Corp. Signs LOI with Loopscale to Boost Stablecoin & SOL Yield and Participate in Points Program

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Loopscale, a modular, orderbook-based lending protocol on Solana. The LOI outlines the Company’s plan to deploy a portion of its SOL and stablecoin reserves into Loopscale’s lending and vault ecosystem to generate yield, participate in the platform’s Points program, and support long-term SOL Per Share (SPS) growth.

Under the LOI, DFDV intends to allocate part of its treasury to Loopscale vaults and lending markets. Loopscale’s stablecoin lending market currently offers yields in excess of 11%, and its SOL-denominated strategies present an opportunity for the Company to enhance onchain yield. These returns align with DFDV’s strategy of using stablecoin-based income to fund systematic share buybacks and incremental SOL accumulation, both of which support non-dilutive value creation and SPS growth

In addition to earning yield, the Company will also participate in Loopscale’s Points program. Points are awarded to users based on lending, borrowing, looping, and referral activity and may entitle participants to potential future rewards on the Loopscale platform. By engaging with the program, the Company gains an additional economic layer on top of its yield and buyback strategy.

Loopscale as a Yield Partner

Loopscale is recognized for its orderbook-based lending market, which uses a novel architecture developed by the Loopscale team. As TVL grows, this design improves capital efficiency across DeFi and supports treasury-grade stablecoin deployments.

Loopscale supports advanced collateral types, yield-enhancing strategies, and curated vaults, making it well-suited for a treasury-grade stablecoin deployment.

Loopscale’s Points rewards program also provides an additional incentive layer for participation. Through the program, users earn points for lending, borrowing, looping, and referrals.



Market participants who join Loopscale through DFDV’s referral link can help advance the Company’s mission of accumulating SOL and increasing SPS. By using the referral link, users both access Loopscale’s yield and Points program and support DFDV’s long-term Solana-focused strategy.



DFDV’s referral link: https://loop.sl/i/L7inP.



Learn more about Loopscale Points: https://docs.loopscale.com/using-loopscale/points.



Learn more about Loopscale: https://docs.loopscale.com/introduction/overview.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Loopscale

Loopscale is a modular, order book-based lending protocol enabling programmable credit markets on Solana. Its architecture directly matches lenders and borrowers, minimizing rate inefficiency and supporting specialized assets such as liquidity positions, yield-bearing stablecoins, and real-world assets. Loopscale's design supports a wide range of credit structures, including fixed-rate term lending, structured credit, and undercollateralized lending. With over $100M in deposits, Loopscale is Solana's fastest growing lending protocol, having facilitated $2B+ in loan volume across 200+ assets as demand grows from both crypto-native and institutional participants.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the warrant distribution; the anticipated record date and distribution date for the warrant; the anticipated gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the expected use of proceeds; the acceptance to trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the prices of the warrants; and the existence of a market for those warrants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com