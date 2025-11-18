Accelerating the Global Commercialization of AR Waveguide Technology with AAC Technologies

Espoo, Finland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Technologies Pte. Ltd. (the “AAC”), a world-leading smart device solution provider and a company incorporated in Singapore and a fully-owned subsidiary of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., whose shares are listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the shares and other equity securities in Dispelix Oy, a technology leader in diffractive waveguide displays for augmented reality (AR). The transaction is expected to close within the first half of 2026; upon completion Dispelix will become a subsidiary of AAC.

This acquisition builds on a long-standing strategic relationship between Dispelix and AAC, developed over several years of close collaboration. Together, the companies have consistently pushed the boundaries of AR innovation, combining Dispelix’s industry-leading waveguide design and fabrication expertise with AAC’s decades of experience in optics, high-volume precision manufacturing and system-level integration. AAC’s global footprint and strong and trusted relationships with leading smart device companies further enhance the collaboration. Following the acquisition, the two companies will be optimally positioned to further push the innovation envelope in the broader diffractive optics space, committed to strengthen a leading role across the market and continue to provide unique value to all customers.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Dispelix and the future of the whole AR industry,” says Antti Sunnari, CEO and Co-founder of Dispelix. “In close partnership with AAC Technologies, we’ve been building scalable manufacturing capabilities while actively serving top-tier customers globally. This next step strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance AR components at scale and accelerate the global commercialization of waveguide technology for wearable devices across both consumer and enterprise.”

The acquisition formalizes years of close collaboration between the two companies, who are now jointly working with several Tier 1 OEM customers on their next generation AR devices. AAC and Dispelix have been closely collaborating on the development of the next generation reference design platform with a major mobile platform provider working at the intersection of hardware and software integration, among others. Dispelix product will expand and complement AAC’s portfolio of XR offering and solution capabilities, providing increased expertise to support customers on system design, integration and deployment at scale.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Dispelix team in AAC Group”, says Kelvin Pan, Executive Vice President at AAC. “We have been a valued and strategic partner for Dispelix since 2022, committed to jointly and sustainably invest to advance the development of AR solutions for our global customer base. This acquisition is yet another remarkable example of AAC ambition to continue to foster the overall Group growth toward new product verticals, always underpinned by AAC’ spirit of innovation and commitment to unleash unique value for our customers”

Dispelix will continue operating with no changes to its daily operations across all functions, with the founding and current leadership team long-term commitment to realize the full potential of the company.

About Dispelix

Headquartered in Finland, Dispelix develops and delivers transparent waveguides for enterprise and consumer augmented reality (AR) devices. Our advanced waveguides function as see-through displays in AR devices, fusing the real and virtual worlds within the user's field of vision. We are a trusted and visionary partner for the industry leaders in AR, enabling them to redefine the form, function, and feel of AR devices.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Group is the world’s leading solutions provider for smart devices with cutting edge technologies in materials research, simulation, algorithms, design, automation, and process development. The Group provides advanced miniaturized and proprietary technology solutions in Acoustics, Optics, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, MEMS, Radio Frequency and Antenna for applications in the consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Group has 19 R&D centers globally.

