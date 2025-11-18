Distalmotion Raises $150 Million to Accelerate US Expansion of the DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System and Names Chas McKhann as Executive Chairman

Lausanne, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion, the global MedTech company empowering access to the benefits of robotic surgery in outpatient sites of care, today announced the successful closing of its Series G financing round. The $150M USD financing was led by Revival Healthcare Capital and included inside investor participation.

This new funding will be used primarily to accelerate US commercial adoption of DEXTER, its soft tissue robotic surgery system, as well as to support ongoing clinical and product development initiatives. A major focus of the US expansion continues to be the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) market—one of the fastest-growing segments in surgical care, driven by the ongoing shift toward efficient, outpatient surgery.

“This funding marks another important milestone on our journey,” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion. “The continued commitment of our investors validates our vision to break down barriers to robotic access through simplified operations. As we enter our next phase of US market acceleration, ASCs represent a tremendous opportunity for DEXTER. The ongoing support from our investors reaffirms our roadmap, our mission, and the value DEXTER brings to minimally invasive surgery.”

In conjunction with the financing, Distalmotion has named Chas McKhann as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. With more than 25 years in the MedTech and life sciences industries, Mr. McKhann brings a wealth of experience in scaling medical device companies, commercial acceleration, and guiding organizations through strategic growth. Mr. McKhann previously served as CEO of Apollo Endosurgery and then Silk Road Medical, two publicly traded medical device companies, where his leadership drove significant sales growth and ultimately resulted in successful exits. His appointment underscores Distalmotion’s commitment to establish a DEXTER leadership position in ASCs.

“I am thrilled to join the Distalmotion team,” said Mr. McKhann. “Distalmotion has reimagined how robotic surgery can be adopted across care settings because DEXTER delivers all the benefits of robotic surgery – dexterity, precision, and ergonomics – while also offering flexibility, efficiency, and value. With the recent FDA clearance in gynecology and release of DEXTER product enhancements, the company is poised to accelerate adoption in the US and globally at this pivotal stage in its growth trajectory.”

DEXTER has been successfully integrated into clinical practice across Europe and the US, with almost 3,000 patients treated. With strong clinical traction and continued investment, Distalmotion is positioned to empower more surgeons across sites of care to deliver the benefits of robotic surgery to their patients.

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR). DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access, seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques as desired, and enhanced communication with OR teams.

DEXTER open architecture enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies, including visualization systems and advanced devices, for cost effective supply chain operations.

Its instinctive design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

Indications for use:

Europe: The Dexter L6 System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures. The system is indicated for adult use.

US: The Distalmotion Dexter L6 System is intended for use in laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and total benign hysterectomy including salpingo-oophorectomy. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older.

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, visit https://www.distalmotion.com/en-US

