Carson Group Adds $1.45 Billion Total Wealth Planning Team to Growing Roster of Advisors

Omaha, Neb., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $50 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced a new strategic partnership with Total Wealth Planning, an Ohio-based wealth planning firm that serves approximately $1.45 billion in AUM. The 19 person firm will rebrand as Carson Wealth, becoming the firm’s 34th wholly owned office.

The team at Total Wealth Planning, led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Robert Lemmons, CFP®, AIF, Robert Siegmann, MBA, and David Wilder, CFP®, CTFA, has spent decades serving clients they describe as “quiet millionaires” — families grounded in Midwestern values who work hard, save diligently and prioritize their loved ones. Through its client-first philosophy and fee-based structure, the Total Wealth team has developed enduring multigenerational relationships grounded in comprehensive planning and personalized wealth management.

“As we continue to bring on exceptional talent, we are thrilled to welcome the Total Wealth team to the Carson community. With Rob, Rob and Dave, we’re adding leadership from a firm that has built something truly special in Cincinnati and across Ohio while also expanding its impact through growth in the Indianapolis market,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “As our largest acquisition to date, this partnership caps a record-breaking year for Carson and reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the marketplace. Our growth is being fueled by our ability to attract high-performing firms like Total Wealth Planning that share our client-first philosophy and commitment to elevating the standard of advice. Along with our recent partnership with Wells Trecaso in Akron, this expansion underscores Carson’s strategy to enter new markets with exceptional talent, deepen our bench of next-generation leaders and help advisors grow intentionally while serving more families with excellence.”

The team selected Carson for its shared values, entrepreneurial culture and deep bench of resources to help them serve clients at an even higher level. Through Carson’s advanced technology, including integrated data systems and AI-powered tools, along with its tax planning and Private Client Services, the Cincinnati team gains a broader platform to deliver more sophisticated tax, estate and investment solutions designed for complex client needs.

“There was a lot that excited us about expanding our partnership with Carson Group, most importantly, the opportunity to deliver more to our clients,” said Lemmons. “We’ve always believed that if you do what’s right for the client, everything else falls into place. Carson helps us expand that mission with the tools and expertise to serve families even better.”

Siegmann, continued, “We were entrepreneurs when we founded our business, and we built our company from the ground up. One of the things we really appreciated about the Carson model was our ability to remain flexible. We knew we’d have a voice at Carson to help shape the platform as we grow together.”

“This is the next evolution in how we work with our families,” added Wilder. “We’re excited to have access to new technologies and planning capabilities, and we look forward to learning from this tremendous community of advisors who share our passion for doing what’s right for the client.”

Michael Belluomini, senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Carson Group, said the firm is an ideal fit for Carson’s growing network. “The deep bench of G2 advisor talent that this team has cultivated, along with their innovative use of technology to enhance client advice, makes Total Wealth an outstanding addition to our ecosystem,” Belluomini said. “A firm of this caliber is a perfect capstone to what has been a highly successful year of growth for Carson, and we’re proud to welcome such a high performing, deeply committed team.”

This is Carson’s 22nd acquisition of 2025. Echelon Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Total Wealth Planning.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $50 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.