AT&T and OATS from AARP Expand Work, Helping Older Adults with Technology Skills and Education

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP announces an additional $1 million contribution from AT&T to expand access to digital resources for underserved older adults nationwide. The next iteration of work will continue to bring Senior Planet from AARP resources to older adults across the country, subgrant funds to a robust network of licensed partners, and focus on building awareness of the transformative results of the program in conjunction with AT&T’s Digital Literacy Connected Learning initiative.

With these resources, older adults across the country will have opportunities to build confidence and basic technology skills through digital learning courses both online and in-person at Senior Planet centers. OATS will also provide subgrants to its robust network of licensed partners to deliver educational resources in communities across the country. Each partner will receive funding to create learning environments that are welcoming inclusive and fully equipped to deliver the curriculum – ensuring older adults feel supported as they build skills and thrive in today’s connected world.

“We have already seen a strong interest in our work with the AT&T Digital Literacy resources and the initial numbers reflect more than just participation; they represent growing confidence, reduced isolation, and tangible improvements in digital skills among older adults,” said Alex Glazebrook, Vice President, Programs, OATS from AARP. “We are grateful to AT&T for its renewed investment and commitment to helping us narrow the digital divide.”

“At AT&T, we believe that digital literacy is foundational to unlocking opportunity for everyone—no matter their age or background. Our ongoing collaboration with Senior Planet is especially meaningful because it allows us to empower older adults with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in today’s connected world,” said Mylayna Albright, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. “We’ve seen firsthand how these courses reduce isolation, foster independence, and open new doors for participants. By expanding our partnership, we’re helping more people stay connected, engaged, and equipped to succeed in the digital era.”

By sharing success stories and highlights of older adults who participate in the program, OATS will aim to raise awareness of the already successful initiative which reached 276,000 interactions with older adults in 2024. For more information and to access AT&T’s Connected Learning® resources via Senior Planet, visit: seniorplanet.org/att-connected-learning-resources.

This initiative is part of AT&T’s commitment to narrowing the digital divide, dedicating $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected by 2030.

About Philanthropy at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and un-or underemployed individuals, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is “to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

