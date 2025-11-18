FamilyWell Health Announces $8M Series A Funding to Accelerate Nationwide Expansion of Integrated Women’s Mental Health Care

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FamilyWell Health , the leading integrated women’s mental health company, today announced the closing of $8 million in Series A financing led by New Markets Venture Partners, with participation from existing and new investors – .406 Ventures, GreyMatter Capital, The Alix Foundation, The Donna Fund, and The Lee Foundation. This funding will accelerate FamilyWell’s national expansion, bringing its proven maternal mental health model to health systems, clinics, and payers across the country. It will also advance the company’s AI capabilities to broaden access, drive growth into perimenopause and menopause care, and scale its provider training programs through the FamilyWell Academy.

Women’s mental health remains one of healthcare’s most underserved and fastest-growing areas of need:

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Jessica Gaulton, a practicing physician at Harvard and survivor of postpartum depression, FamilyWell embeds virtual women’s mental health services—care coordination, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry—directly into clinics and health systems. Patients are connected to care within 24 hours and supported by a specialized team of providers. Through its integrated perinatal mental health program, 1 in 4 pregnant patients are referred to FamilyWell, with 95% of patients experiencing clinical improvement by four months. In addition, the model alleviates provider burden, while enabling clinics to capture untapped revenue from payers directly.

FamilyWell currently operates in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Illinois, and Texas covering over 200,000 lives nationwide. The company has also recently partnered with one of the country’s largest managed care organizations, expanding access to insurance-covered coaching, therapy, and psychiatry for more women and birthing people across the country.

“FamilyWell is an ideal fit for New Markets’ mission to invest in evidence-based solutions that improve lives and expand access to life-saving care,” said Mark Grovic, General Partner and Founder, New Markets Venture Partners. “By integrating proven women’s mental health care into everyday clinical workflows, FamilyWell reduces suffering, strengthens family well-being, and helps parents return to work and thrive.”

Expansion Into Perimenopause and Menopause

Today, more than 50 million U.S. women are in perimenopause and up to 70% experience mental health symptoms such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, and cognitive changes. To meet the strong demand from its OB/GYN partners, FamilyWell has extended its integrated care model to support women through perimenopause and menopause. With this expansion, FamilyWell now supports women throughout the reproductive lifecycle, from fertility through menopause.

“What FamilyWell has built is more than a product—it’s a movement toward the care women and families deserve,” said Dr. Neel Shah, MD, MPP, Chief Medical Officer, Maven Clinic and Board Member, FamilyWell Health. “By embedding mental health care directly into the OB/GYN clinic, FamilyWell is scaling empathy as effectively as technology. Their proven model meaningfully improves patient outcomes—helping women reclaim their well-being and dignity during some of life’s most challenging transitions.”

Learn more about FamilyWell’s menopause offering:

https://www.familywellhealth.com/perimenopause

FamilyWell Academy

The FamilyWell Academy is training the next generation of women’s mental health providers to meet the nation’s growing need for specialized, reproductive mental health care. The company’s Perinatal Behavioral Health and Peri-/Menopause Behavioral Health certification programs equip coaches with the skills to deliver evidence-based, compassionate care—and help close the provider workforce gap.

“The mental health needs of women have been overlooked for far too long,” said Dr. Jessica Gaulton, founder and CEO of FamilyWell Health. “This capital enables us to expand our integrated care model, accelerate AI innovation, and deepen collaborations that make timely, high-quality support possible. Through the FamilyWell Academy and together with our OB/GYN partners, we’re reshaping the standard of care and addressing one of the most critical health crises facing women today.”

About FamilyWell Health

FamilyWell Health is transforming women’s mental health across the reproductive journey, from fertility through menopause and beyond. We embed evidence-based, insurance-covered mental health care directly into women’s health practices and health systems. By seamlessly integrating a virtual team of care managers, coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers into clinical workflows, FamilyWell is improving patient outcomes and reducing medical provider workloads. Through the FamilyWell Academy, we are educating the next generation of women’s mental health providers to solve the growing workforce gap. Learn more at familywellhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact:

press@familywellhealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5233c121-85f9-4251-8c81-5e7c96502a24