Bhanzu Expands Innovative Math Curriculum Globally With First U.S. Physical Learning Center

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhanzu, the global math learning platform founded by Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash – also known as the “World’s Fastest Human Calculator” – today announced the launch of its first physical learning center in the U.S. Now hosting classes in McKinney, Texas at the junction of 380 and Coit, the center marks a major milestone in Bhanzu’s rapid U.S. expansion. Families in McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, and nearby areas can now access a thoughtfully curated curriculum designed to foster deep understanding, critical thinking, and a lifelong love for math.

Designed for the 21st-century learner, the online Bhanzu platform transforms passive screen time into an active, enriching experience through gamified lessons and GenAI-powered tools that make math instruction interactive and deeply personal. Within its new physical math center, Bhanzu will curate a classroom environment designed to engage students with an unparalleled approach to learning and understanding the subject. Unlike outdated methods that rely on repetitive drills and memorization, Bhanzu’s unique "practice becomes play" approach ensures children look forward to math learning, helping kids build confidence and master mental math while destigmatizing a once-intimidating subject for everyday use.

“Bhanzu doesn’t just teach students what to solve; we focus on the why and the process behind the solution. While many current math education providers emphasize standardized outcomes, they often stop at the answer, missing the mark on increased understanding and deep-rooted engagement," said Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, CEO and founder of Bhanzu. “Bhanzu encourages curiosity, creative problem-solving, and the real-world application of math. We believe math is not just a subject, but a skill that empowers students to think critically, stay curious, and apply logic to the world around them. Having built an engaging math learning program fueled by that same mission, we’re excited to now bring our method to life in a physical space and community that has consistently supported our growth, with more U.S. locations to come.”

“As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, Bhanzu remains committed to reshaping the way students perceive and understand the subject,” said Prachotan DL, Head of Business Development at Bhanzu. “Since our founding in 2020, we’ve empowered more than 50,000 students across 18 countries to embrace math with confidence. With over eight thousand learners in the U.S. – 15% of whom reside in Texas alone – McKinney is a natural next step in Bhanzu’s journey to deliver foundational excellence to students locally and nationwide.”

The new center will bring Bhanzu’s proven method to an in-person classroom setting where K-9 students can benefit from hands-on instruction led by certified teachers with extensive education experience across age groups. Each teacher has undergone specialized training to deliver Bhanzu’s curriculum, helping students embark on personalized learning, develop advanced mental math mastery skills, and discover joyful math exploration.

