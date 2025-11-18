Vivreau Expands Premium Water Dispenser Line with New Still Water Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its popular Extra C-Tap line with two new models: the Extra C-Tap Still Only and the Extra C-Tap Still & Hot. These additions provide the same premium, aesthetic-forward design as the best-selling Extra C-Tap, but are tailored for businesses seeking a high-end water solution without sparkling water functionality.

The new models are designed to meet the needs of corporate offices and hotels that desire a premium water amenity without the operational complexities of managing CO2 tanks. By focusing on still and hot water, the Extra C-Tap Still Only and Still & Hot dispensers offer a sustainable, low-maintenance alternative to single-use plastic bottles and standard Point of Use coolers, enhancing operational efficiency for facilities and site managers.

"We are committed to providing solutions that are not only sustainable but also align with the operational needs of our clients," said Christian Köhler, President at Vivreau. "Many of our partners in the corporate and hospitality sectors love the premium experience of the C-Tap, but require a more streamlined solution. These new still water models deliver that great-tasting water and sophisticated design, while reducing the burden on facilities and site managers and providing a reliable and viable alternative for their operations."

The new dispensers serve as a premium amenity, elevating spaces while providing reliably great-tasting, micro-filtered water. Their sleek, brushed stainless-steel designer tap and glass touch panel integrate seamlessly into modern office kitchens, guest lounges, and conference areas. Like all Vivreau systems, these models help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and eliminate plastic waste.

Key features of the new Extra C-Tap models include:

Two versatile options: Dispensing perfectly chilled still water, or chilled still and on-demand hot water.

Proven filtration technology: Provides micro-filtered water for clean, excellent-tasting hydration.

ThermalGate™: An exclusive disinfection technology that periodically heats to 257 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent retrograde contamination and kill viruses and bacteria

Premium design: A sleek and stylish brushed stainless-steel tap with an intuitive glass touch panel.

Sustainable solution: An environmentally-friendly alternative that reduces reliance on plastic bottles.

Optional Easy Access Panel: Creates a barrier-free, inclusive working environment, which can be positioned to provide easy access for wheelchair users; helps meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Operational efficiency: Eliminates the cost and hassle of managing CO2 tanks across multiple floors.



The Extra C-Tap Still Only and Extra C-Tap Still & Hot will be available for installations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning March 2026.

To learn more about the new Extra C-Tap models, please visit vivreauwater.com .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.