FloQast Strengthens AI-Powered Accounting Transformation with RSM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform built by accountants for accountants, today announced a strategic alliance with RSM US LLP (“RSM”), a leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market. This alliance brings together FloQast’s cutting-edge AI automation capabilities with RSM’s deep industry and functional expertise to help clients streamline accounting workflows, improve accuracy and unlock new levels of operational efficiency.

The alliance is designed to serve both enterprise and mid-market organizations across the U.S. and Canada, particularly those seeking scalable solutions to modernize their financial close and compliance processes. By integrating FloQast’s platform into its service offerings, RSM will continue to help clients across industries automate complex accounting tasks and drive measurable outcomes.

“Our alliance with RSM marks a pivotal step in FloQast’s expansion into broader market segments,” said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “RSM’s reputation for delivering tailored solutions to clients complements our mission to empower accounting teams with AI-driven automation. Together, we’re enabling organizations to evolve from manual preparers to strategic reviewers.”

RSM supports FloQast implementations and is actively engaged in multiple client projects. This ensures clients benefit from unified messaging, transparent collaboration and long-term success.

“Partnering with FloQast reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions to our clients,” said Jonas Melton, Principal. “FloQast’s platform aligns with our focus on enabling finance transformation for growth-oriented businesses. Together, we’re helping clients harness digital solutions and AI to automate accounting workflows, reduce risk and focus more on strategic analysis.”

About FloQast

FloQast is trusted by over 3,000 accounting teams globally—including Twilio, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom—to automate close management, reconciliations, and compliance. With built-in AI capabilities, FloQast helps teams stay audit-ready, reduce manual work, and improve collaboration. Learn more at FloQast.com .

