Ria Money Transfer Expands Global Soccer Presence and Announces New Partnership with the Mexican National Teams in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm and partner of Mexico’s annual U.S. Tour for more than two decades, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT). Through this agreement, Ria will become the official remittance services partner of both the Mexican Men’s and Women’s National Teams.

Ria will proudly launch its multi-year partnership by having a prominent presence at the Mexican Men’s National Team’s upcoming match against Paraguay later today in San Antonio. Fans can expect to see and experience Ria throughout the stadium as the company celebrates this exciting moment with one of the sport’s most passionate fan bases, both globally and in San Antonio, where support for the Mexican teams runs deep. This collaboration reflects Ria’s commitment to connecting with the vibrant culture surrounding Mexican soccer and forging authentic connections with its devoted fans.

“At Ria, we are proud to sponsor the Mexican Football Federation, supporting both the men's and women's national teams on their qualifying journeys to major international competitions,” said Rosario Escarpita, SVP & Managing Director Americas. “This partnership connects our brand to a symbol of national pride that, like our money transfer services, brings Mexicans together no matter where they are.”

Following the final MexTour match in 2025, Ria will enter 2026 with plans to be spotlighted in both MexTour and MexTour W. The tournaments feature the Mexican men’s and women’s teams competing in cities across the U.S., providing fans with memorable experiences during one of the most exciting periods in North American soccer history. Notably, in 2026, Ria will be the first official send-off partner of the Mexican men’s national team, who will be preparing to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As excitement builds toward next year, Ria will maintain a visible and engaging presence throughout each competition, creating meaningful connections with fans that reflect the brand’s deep connection to the culture and passion of the Mexican national teams.

MexTour is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties in North America thanks to its estimated fan base of 65 million people1. Momentum around MexTour W also continues to grow, as it celebrated its third year in April of 2025 with strong crossover2 interest that will carry into future iterations of the tournament.

“The Mexican National Team has one of the most passionate fanbases in all of global soccer, and we are privileged to be welcoming Ria, a global leader in financial services, to our roster of partners during a period of incredible momentum around soccer across North America,” said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. “I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together as Ria joins as an official send-off partner, and together we will continue to drive our sport forward.”

The announcement of the new agreement between Ria and the Mexican National Teams in the U.S. arrives during a period of massive opportunity for the sport of soccer in North America following a 2025 Gold Cup tournament victory by the Mexican Men’s National Team, and as the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Now in its 22nd edition, MexTour has delighted fans across the U.S. with marquee matches against top opponents at world-class venues, including several U.S. stadiums scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches. Supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 50,000 per match in the last decade, and MexTour and MexTour W matches will offer soccer fans the chance to enjoy live events, exclusive content, and engaging experiences.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W).

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross-border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

