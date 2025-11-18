Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/alibaba-group-holding-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 14, 2025, Financial Times published an article entitled “White House memo claims Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US.” According to the article, the memo provided declassified intelligence about how Alibaba provides “the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that the White House believes threaten US security.” Moreover, “Alibaba also provides the Chinese government and PLA with access to customer data that includes IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records, as well as different AI-related service.” On this news, Alibaba’s shares fell $6.04, or 3.78%, to close at $153.80 per share on November 14, 2025.

