New Non-Profit ‘Gather’ Debuts with Innovative $15 Million Community Bond Campaign to Build Affordable Homes in Southern Ontario

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gather Housing Communities , a newly launched non-profit from the Indwell Family of Companies, debuts today with a $15 million Community Bond campaign to mobilize community investment. The financing will be used to build affordable rental housing for people earning below the median income in Southern Ontario.

Community bonds are a proven form of social impact investments that generate both a social and financial return. This innovative financing approach allows everyday Canadians, businesses, and institutional investors to invest locally, starting at $1,000, earning up to 4.85% interest while directly funding new homes for working households, families, seniors, and newcomers. The investments from community bonds will allow Gather to acquire land, complete designs, and prepare the project for construction and long-term government financing.

Ontario’s housing crisis extends far beyond homelessness. Nearly one in three renters now spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and 18% spend over half. Housing development has historically focused on attracting high-income households, leaving those earning between $30,000 and $90,000 without affordable options. These “missing middle” households include crucial healthcare, manufacturing and service workers, young families, seniors, newcomers, and single-income earners - people who are increasingly priced out of their own communities.

Gather Housing Communities was created to address this gap. Its first project, on a former church site, will create 164 affordable rental homes, ensuring households spend no more than 30% of their income on rents. Approximately 30% of units will be eligible for municipal rent subsidies.

“Hope and Homes for All is a shared vision across the Indwell family, and today we’re taking that commitment further,” said Jeff Neven, CEO of the Indwell Family of Companies, which includes Gather Housing Communities. “Gather was created to meet the needs of the growing number of working households and individuals, newcomers and seniors who are being priced out of today's rental market. This community bond campaign is a chance for all of us to invest in solutions that will have an impact for generations. When we come together to create affordable homes, we’re strengthening the social and economic fabric of entire neighbourhoods and communities.”

Every dollar invested in this campaign will support the development of affordable housing projects, creating a revolving fund for pre-construction costs that will be recycled from one project to the next, creating ongoing community impact. Gather plans to deliver 500 units in the first five years and more than 300 units per year thereafter.

Gather’s Affordable Housing Community Bond is administered by Tapestry Community Capital , a social finance leader that provides expertise in community investment. In 2024, Indwell successfully raised $6 million in a community bond with Tapestry’s guidance to fund the pre-development of four Hamilton-based affordable and supportive housing projects.



Visit gatherhousing.ca/invest to learn more about the Gather Affordable Housing Community Bond and how to invest.

About Gather:

Gather Housing Communities is a Hamilton-based non-profit committed to creating inclusive, sustainable rental housing. Gather is part of the Indwell Family of Companies and shares Indwell’s vision of Hope and Homes for All. By 2030, Gather will have acquired or developed 500 units of affordable housing across Southern and Southwest Ontario.

