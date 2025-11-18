Fortinet and Crime Stoppers International Launch Global Cybercrime Bounty Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, and Crime Stoppers International (CSI), the world’s only global crime reporting platform, today announced the launch of a global partnership and pioneering Cybercrime Bounty program. The partnership with CSI introduces a collaborative program to allow more expansive action against cybercrime, including converged crime. The initial output of the partnership is the Cybercrime Bounty, an initiative designed to encourage individuals worldwide to safely and anonymously report cybercriminal activity, thereby strengthening cyber resilience for organizations and governments and furthering Fortinet’s collaborative efforts with public and private sector partners to advance collective action against cybercrime.

This first-of-its kind Cybercrime Bounty program will demonstrate how collaboration can accelerate innovation, intelligence sharing, coordinated response, and tangible accountability results, driving real cybercrime deterrence and disruption.

Through this unique collaboration, CSI will leverage its trusted anonymous reporting infrastructure to provide a secure channel for citizens and ethical hackers to share information about cyberthreats. Fortinet will contribute its expertise in threat intelligence and cybersecurity innovation to validate, analyze, and put reports into action, where appropriate, routing cybersecurity threat intelligence packages to law enforcement partners for investigations, arrests, and prosecutions.

Together, the shared expertise and resources of the Fortinet and CSI partnership and the Cybercrime Bounty will incentivize disruption, strengthening national and economic security.

A Global Call to Action

The Cybercrime Bounty program represents an unprecedented collaboration between a community-based crime prevention organization and a global cybersecurity leader. It combines CSI’s trusted global network with Fortinet’s world-class threat intelligence expertise to deliver a practical, scalable solution to take on one of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Accountability is key to deterrence. Fortinet has committed over 13 years to uniting public and private sectors to systematically disrupt cybercriminal operations and strengthen cyber resilience worldwide. Teamwork is critical to counter cybercriminals. Cybercrime is not a problem any one organization can solve alone; it requires continuous intelligence sharing, education, and a commitment to public-private cooperation at scale. This collaboration with CSI creates a Cybercrime Bounty initiative built to continue scaling deterrence.

A Global Disruption Framework and United Force Against Cybercrime

The Cybercrime Bounty program and initiative:

Fosters community engagement and support: Disrupting organized cybercrime requires a global effort, with strong, trusted relationships between private-sector participants and public-sector organizations to align private intelligence and critical infrastructure at speed and across networks and borders. The Fortinet and CSI Cybercrime Bounty program aligns with other successful public-private collaborations that are dedicated to transparency and accountability.

Disrupting organized cybercrime requires a global effort, with strong, trusted relationships between private-sector participants and public-sector organizations to align private intelligence and critical infrastructure at speed and across networks and borders. The Fortinet and CSI Cybercrime Bounty program aligns with other successful public-private collaborations that are dedicated to transparency and accountability. Scales disruption against cybercrime: Patterns and weak links are in full force now, requiring speed vs. sovereignty to work across borders without losing trust or privacy. Coordinated response and accountability break down the shift from ad hoc cooperation to scalable disruption.

Patterns and weak links are in full force now, requiring speed vs. sovereignty to work across borders without losing trust or privacy. Coordinated response and accountability break down the shift from ad hoc cooperation to scalable disruption. Leans into global cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention leadership: As a global leader in cybersecurity and stalwart dedicated to preventing cybercrime through systemic disruption, Fortinet delivers cyberthreat intelligence and visibility into cyber activity through its broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface. The company also brings its long-standing commitment to pioneering efforts to disrupt cybercrime to this initiative, escalating accountability efforts to deter youth and other aspiring cybercriminals by sending a message that such actions will not go unaccounted for.

As a global leader in cybersecurity and stalwart dedicated to preventing cybercrime through systemic disruption, Fortinet delivers cyberthreat intelligence and visibility into cyber activity through its broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface. The company also brings its long-standing commitment to pioneering efforts to disrupt cybercrime to this initiative, escalating accountability efforts to deter youth and other aspiring cybercriminals by sending a message that such actions will not go unaccounted for. Leverages Fortinet’s leadership role in shaping global cybersecurity collaboration: Relevant insights and experience that Fortinet brings to this Cybercrime Bounty effort include experience gained as a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s Cybercrime Atlas. The Cybercrime Atlas: Impact Report 2025 highlights the tangible progress achieved through multi-sector collaboration in dismantling cybercriminal networks and building resilience at scale. This cybercrime bounty effort with CSI builds on Fortinet’s long-standing collaborations with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including government entities, academia, and other public organizations, as a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhancing global cyber resilience.

Supporting Quote:

“At Crime Stoppers International, we have a proud history of giving communities a safe and anonymous way to report crime. Cybercrime is borderless, fast-moving, and increasingly sophisticated. Tackling it requires collective intelligence and broad participation. Through this partnership with Fortinet, we are creating a powerful bridge between communities and cybersecurity experts. This initiative will make it easier than ever to responsibly disclose information on cyberthreats to bring accountability to cybercrime and subsequently strengthen digital resilience worldwide.”

-Hayley van Loon, CEO of Crime Stoppers International

About FortiGuard Labs

FortiGuard Labs is the threat intelligence and research organization at Fortinet. Its mission is to provide Fortinet customers with the industry’s best threat intelligence designed to protect them from malicious activity and sophisticated cyberattacks. It is composed of some of the industry’s most knowledgeable threat hunters, researchers, analysts, engineers, and data scientists in the industry, working in dedicated threat research labs all around the world. FortiGuard Labs continuously monitors the worldwide attack surface using millions of network sensors and hundreds of intelligence-sharing partners. It analyzes and processes this information using AI and other innovative technology to mine that data for new threats. These efforts result in timely, actionable threat intelligence in the form of Fortinet security product updates, proactive threat research to help our customers better understand the threats and actors they face, and threat intelligence to help our customers better understand and defend their threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs

