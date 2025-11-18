Advantive Appoints Duane George as Chief Executive Officer

Tampa, Flori, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced that Duane George joins as Chief Executive Officer.

Duane succeeds Kevin Boyce, who made the decision earlier this year to step down. Kevin will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through year-end.

With more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and enterprise software, Duane brings a proven record of advancing product strategy and innovation, accelerating growth, and strengthening customer outcomes. Most recently, he served as President of Aptean’s EMEA and APAC business, where he led meaningful transformation initiatives across global markets. Prior to that, as Chief Product Officer at Aptean, he oversaw global product strategy and development.

“I’m honored to lead Advantive into its next chapter,” said Duane George, Chief Executive Officer of Advantive. “Our focus is clear: accelerate innovation, deliver deeper customer value, and continue building a world-class, product-led organization. I’m excited to build on our momentum and partner with our exceptional team to unlock the tremendous opportunities ahead.”

Drawing on his experience scaling global software organizations, Duane will focus on advancing Advantive’s portfolio of industry-specific ERP, MES and SPC solutions leveraging AI to help manufacturers and distributors achieve their business goals.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Kevin for his leadership and are thrilled to welcome Duane to Advantive,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner at TA. “Having partnered with Duane at Aptean, I’ve seen firsthand his ability to align teams around a shared mission, scale global businesses, and deliver results. His deep understanding of the manufacturing software market and leadership experience make him exceptionally well-suited to guide Advantive's continued growth."

“Duane is the right leader at the right time for Advantive,” added Mark Friedman, Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that his industry expertise, operational discipline, and track record of product innovation position the company perfectly for its next phase of growth."

This leadership transition reinforces Advantive’s commitment to delivering software solutions that simplify complexity, streamline operations and drive long-term success for manufacturing and distribution customers worldwide.

About Advantive

Advantive provides mission-critical software that helps specialty manufacturing and distribution companies simplify complexity, increase visibility, and drive profitability and growth. Its ERP, MES, and SPC solutions serve more than 7,000 customers in 88 countries, connecting data and workflows across operations to enable better decision-making and continuous improvement. Learn more at advantive.com .

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five core sectors - technology, business services, financial services, healthcare and consumer. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. Learn more at ta.com .



About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives who partner with private-equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.