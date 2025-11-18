PathAI Announces Self-Service Integration of PathExplore on AISight to Advance Tumor Microenvironment Analysis

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced that PathExplore™1 is now available on the AISight®2 Image Management System (IMS) with early access open to select academic medical centers. This early access release empowers academic medical centers to explore the tumor–immune landscape at scale, accelerating discovery in immuno-oncology and pathology research while leveraging PathAI’s trusted AI-powered digital pathology platform.

PathExplore is designed to deliver a structured, standardized, and scalable panel of human interpretable features (HIFs) from H&E whole-slide images. Powered by PathAI’s next-generation foundation model PLUTO, PathExplore spatially characterizes the tumor microenvironment at single-cell resolution and supports cohort-scale analysis across tumor types. Designed for interpretability, PathExplore provides visual overlays of tumor segmentation and immune cell prediction and enables quantification of key tumor features such as density of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). Bulk analysis workflow enables teams to process large H&E image cohorts with integrated feature extraction for downstream research. For academic medical centers, these capabilities support hypothesis generation and interrogation for tumor biology in treatment response and the advancement of biomarker research using routine diagnostic H&E.

"PathExplore represents a true innovation in the biomarker discovery space, enabling H&E tissue, cellular and spatial data to be structured at scale in a way that is not possible via manual methods. The fact that this structured histology data can then be mined for novel correlations to molecular status, drug response, and prognosis has tremendous potential for translational and precision medicine," said Professor Charles Swanton, Chair in Personalised Medicine at University College London.

Making PathExplore accessible in AISight brings these capabilities to a cloud-native, intelligent digital pathology platform that many academic medical centers already use for case and image management. AISight integrates with major laboratory information systems, enabling rapid activation of PathExplore without new on-premises infrastructure. Teams can review PathExplore outputs within their existing AISight workflows, helping keep studies aligned across sites and supporting reproducible cohort-level analyses.

“Launching PathExplore on AISight meets academic researchers where they already work,” said Nick Brown, Chief Growth Officer of PathAI. “Early access sites can quantify the immune microenvironment from routine H&E at single-cell resolution, collaborate in one workspace, and scale analyses across cohorts to speed translational discovery and refine biomarker selection strategies.”

For more information about PathExplore or AISight, please contact digital.dx@pathai.com or visit www.pathai.com/pathexplore.

PathExplore is powered by PLUTO, PathAI’s leading foundation model purpose-built for the next generation of AI pathology solutions. Learn more about PLUTO here .

1 PathExplore™ is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

2AISight® is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About AISight

AISight is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology workflows. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its browser-accessible, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pathai.com .

Company Contact

Liz Storti

Chief People Officer

elizabeth.storti@pathai.com