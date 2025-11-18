Rebirth Globe Expands to Sixth Continent with Innovative Longevity Hospitality Programs





NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebirth Globe, a leader in wellness-driven hospitality, announces a major global expansion: its “Longevity Rooms” concept now spans six continents , bringing science-backed wellness suites to luxury hotels and residences worldwide. This milestone reflects the company’s rapid growth, with new deployments across multiple locations, transforming traditional suites into integrated health and vitality ecosystems and continuing to expand in 2026.

From Dubai’s wellness-driven resorts to Singapore’s longevity collaborations and U.S.-based bio-optimization retreats, hotels are evolving into holistic ecosystems that integrate medical science, lifestyle design, and hospitality. Analysts are calling this the emergence of a new category: Longevity Hospitality.

“Guests are no longer looking for a spa weekend; they’re seeking biological renewal,” says Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth Globe. “Wellness has become about data, personalization, and prevention. The hotel itself is becoming a piece of longevity technology.”

Rebirth Globe: Leading the Longevity Movement

Rebirth Globe’s “Longevity Rooms” concept transforms suites and residences into wellness-focused environments that support the body’s natural repair systems through circadian lighting, air and water purification, red-light therapy, sleep optimization, and digital detox design. Deployments now include major projects in Bali, the Maldives, Dubai, New York, and Singapore.

“Longevity is the new language of luxury,” adds Moses Dadi, CEO of Rebirth Globe. “Within the next five years, every serious hotel and residence will need a longevity strategy, just as they needed Wi-Fi twenty years ago.”

“At Rebirth Globe, we’re not just creating spaces for relaxation—we’re enabling measurable improvements in health, energy, and vitality for our guests,” adds Eric Klein, Senior Vice President.

Industry analysts project the global wellness real estate market to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2030, with longevity-driven design as its fastest-growing segment. For hoteliers, developers, and investors, embracing longevity hospitality is both a competitive advantage and a cultural shift—from serving guest comfort to supporting lifespan.

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, visit https://www.Longevityglobe.com .

The future of luxury is longevity.

