Altus Group Releases Q3 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q3 2025, the U.S. commercial real estate market recorded $150.6 billion in dollar value transacted*, up 23.7% from the prior quarter and 25.1% from the prior year. Annual growth continues to be driven by multifamily deals, with spending up 51.1% and representing more than a third of all single-asset sales this quarter. Industrial, office, and general commercial sectors recorded annual gains exceeding the overall 25.1% increase, though growth was uneven across property types, as hospitality transactions declined 11.9%.

“After a slower than expected start to the year, transaction activity rebounded sharply in the third quarter, bringing total volume to $375 billion through the first three quarters of 2025, up 10.3% from the same period in 2024 and 13.0% from 2023,” said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group. “Nearly every sector saw strong price growth as well, with the median price per square foot rising 2.9% quarter over quarter and 14.2% year over year.”

Altus Group’s transaction data analysis stands out from other industry reports by covering a broader range of transaction activity and segmenting the data at a very granular level. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype and at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a broader view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

To access the full Q3 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, please click here.

*Note: Property and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group’s Reonomy product, with data pulled on October 15, 2025 and transactions recorded through September 30, 2025 (the close of Q3 2025). Not all transactions for Q3 2025 were available as of October 15, 2025, so estimates were made to reflect national transaction activity. For information about the data contained in the report and methodology, please see the full report.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry’s top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com