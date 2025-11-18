Innovative Payment Solutions (OTC: IPSI) Launches Full-Spectrum Payments Platform, Enters Commercial Deployment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI”) announced today that it has completed all agreements, integrations, and infrastructure required to deliver a full range of modern merchant payment products across credit, debit, ACH, real-time payments, and regulated crypto rails. With these capabilities now operational, IPSI has entered its commercial deployment phase and expects initial live transactions imminently.

IPSI’s expanded platform is powered by its strategic relationships with Payzli, PayzliPlus/Brant Point Solutions, and TabaPay, providing access to 14 major payment networks, 18 real-time settlement bank partners, omnichannel merchant processing, instant payouts, and IPSI’s Crypto Payments Platform.



Positioned as a Disruptor

The integrations allow IPSI to offer faster onboarding, automated underwriting, real-time settlement pathways, and superior pricing versus legacy processors.



Gaming & Sportsbook Focus

With real-time capabilities through TabaPay, and Payzli, IPSI is moving aggressively into online gaming, sportsbook, and digital wagering market sectors historically underserved by traditional payment providers.



Crypto POS Rollout in Preparation

The Company is actively preparing the launch of crypto-enabled POS devices that will let merchants accept selected cryptocurrencies and stablecoins with automatic conversion to USD.



CEO Bill Corbett

“We’ve done the heavy lifting. IPSI is now playing offense with a platform built to compete on price, speed, and technology. The doors are open, and we’re ready to move.”

