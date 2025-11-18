Quest Software Announces New AI-Powered Features for Identity Security and Modernization Products, Further Strengthening its Microsoft Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today announced new AI-enabled capabilities to its Security Guardian and On Demand Migration products at Microsoft Ignite 2025. These innovative product developments leverage AI to strengthen the security posture of customers and partners, improving resilience and cloud readiness to help organizations modernize Microsoft identities. To learn more, visit quest.com.

For more than 25 years, Quest has partnered closely with Microsoft, earning Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition six times. This long-standing, strategic relationship ensures customers benefit from proven solutions aligned with Microsoft’s highest priorities in the era of AI – strengthening trust through advanced security, enabling the modernization and migration required for AI-ready environments, and ensuring organizations can safely deploy and operationalize large-scale, responsible AI. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of Microsoft’s AI platforms, Quest’s unmatched expertise across identity security, migration, and hybrid Active Directory environments positions it to help customers navigate complexity with confidence. Customers can easily access Quest Software’s Security Guardian and On Demand Migration solutions via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

“We’re moving fast to support our customers’ AI readiness, and by AI-enabling our product suite, we are helping them overcome hurdles for AI success,” said Heath Thompson, Chief Product Officer, Quest Software. “Quest’s latest AI-enabled capabilities across Security Guardian, On Demand Migration, and the erwin Data Management Platform, give enterprises and public sector agencies a clear path to make AI secure, sustainable, and profitable. These new features will support customers’ ability to strengthen identity security and simplify Microsoft 365 and Entra ID migrations, so they can better secure and govern their data, while managing migration to cloud-native solutions.”

“At iVision, we’re excited to partner with Quest Software as they deliver innovations that enable organizations to build secure, sustainable foundations for AI-ready data,” said Joe Oppel, Field Chief Technology Officer, iVision. “Quest’s leadership in securing identities, modernizing workloads, and helping customers deliver trusted, AI-ready data – combined with modern hybrid cloud strategies and zero-trust security – helps clients confidently embrace AI while maintaining resilience, compliance, and optimization. With Security Guardian providing centralized visibility and automated policy enforcement across hybrid environments, organizations can strengthen security posture and reduce risk at scale. Together, we share a vision of accelerating transformation with solutions that uphold the highest standards of security and innovation.”

AI-powered identity security with deep Microsoft integration

Quest continues to evolve Security Guardian, its hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID security and audit platform, to help customers improve identity threat detection, containment, and response while mitigating risk of downtime and exposure. The latest release adds AI-powered security assessment summaries within Security Guardian Intelligence, helping organizations understand and act on risks faster. Currently, teams lacking deep Active Directory expertise are overburdened with alerts and spend hours manually researching and scripting responses, while uncontrolled access rights and misconfigurations leave critical assets and data exposed. Now, companies can instantly generate an AI-written, one-page executive summary in Security Guardian that highlights key security findings, surfaces critical risks, and prioritizes remediation actions, making it easier to communicate results and justify budget or resources for remediation.

During Ignite 2025, Quest announced that the Security Guardian Agent for Microsoft Security Copilot is now available on the Microsoft Security Store, making it easier for organizations to leverage AI-driven security insights. Security Guardian seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft Sentinel, and complements Microsoft Defender for Identity, giving organizations unified, cross-platform visibility and actionable threat intelligence.

Quest’s Security Guardian, when combined with Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Sentinel, or Microsoft Defender for Identity, helps organizations detect, prevent, and remediate identity threats across the full attack lifecycle. By adding machine-speed prevention to Microsoft’s detection and alerting capabilities, Security Guardian stops attackers before they can compromise critical assets, reduces time-to-remediation, and enables security teams to prioritize the most urgent threats, closing the loop from alert to action.

These new features continue recent AI-enabled capability releases to the Security Guardian platform, including Security Guardian Audit, a cloud-native audit and compliance solution, and support for non-human workload identities in Microsoft Entra ID. Together with Quest Disaster Recovery for Identity, these solutions protect the full identity lifecycle – from rapid detection and response to recovery up to 90 percent faster, saving organizations millions of dollars in downtime costs. And, earlier this year, Quest announced enhancements to Security Guardian Intelligence, which reduces investigation time to act faster on identity threats.

AI-powered and Microsoft 365 Certified modernization

Quest Software has supported some of the largest and most complex migrations across the Microsoft ecosystem, moving more than 200 petabytes of data – including more than three billion chat messages – while maintaining reliability and operational continuity. Quest is also the first company to achieve Microsoft 365 Certification for its migration capabilities, helping organizations modernize Microsoft identities with confidence.

Modern and secure identities are the foundation for trusted data and, ultimately, successful AI projects. To achieve that foundation, companies need to migrate data securely and reliably with 92 percent of Quest customers stating that security is a primary driver for modernization.

Today, Quest announced Identity Modernization Suites, delivering the first end-to-end Microsoft identity modernization platform that combines migration capabilities with security, audit, backup and recovery into a single, integrated solution. This new comprehensive platform – available in three tiers – reduces customers’ risk when moving from legacy on-premises environments to the cloud by combining industry-leading migration tools with essential safeguards and pre-migration risk assessments, and secure backup and recovery, laying the foundation for AI transformation.

Following the recent preview of Microsoft Power Apps discovery, Quest is also offering a preview of Microsoft Power Automate discovery during Ignite 2025. Quest’s On Demand Migration capabilities will be further strengthened with this expanded coverage to Microsoft Power Platform workloads, bringing a single, unified platform to assess and migrate all workloads within Microsoft 365 tenants. This streamlined approach reduces complexity, eliminates the need for multiple migration tools, and provides visibility across all workloads – critical for customers and partners managing complex integrations, divestitures, or large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

Advancing Quest’s erwin Data Management Platform

While at Ignite 2025, Quest showcased its erwin Data Management Platform, the only converged data management platform that allows organizations to model, manage, and govern data consistently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The erwin Data Management Platform is a unified, seamless, and automated data management platform, which helps enterprises and public sector agencies improve data accuracy and create trusted, reusable data products 54 percent faster than before.

Quest’s rapid innovation to bring GenAI capabilities to the erwin Data Management Platform provides the only available end-to-end solution delivering trusted data products from data model to AI-readiness at the speed and scale AI requires. These advancements will provide advantages for every role building trusted data products – from data stewards to data modelers to data architects – ensuring customers can work at the speed and scale to thrive in the AI era.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies including over 90% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Slava Balykov

PR Manager

slava.balykov@quest.com