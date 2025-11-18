ControlUp Launches Free Tool to Automate and Accelerate Migration to Windows 365

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the launch of ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 , a powerful new free tool designed to automate and streamline the migration of existing Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop environments and other Azure virtual machines (VMs) to Windows 365 Cloud PCs. The solution eliminates the manual complexity and potential challenges associated with traditional desktop migration projects by providing a guided, automated workflow for IT teams.

Many organizations have already deployed Azure-based VMs as part of their Azure Virtual Desktop deployments, and migrating these images to Windows 365 can be challenging. Manual image migrations are typically resource-intensive, prone to human error, and can lead to significant downtime and project delays. Using the Windows 365 migration API built by Microsoft, ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 directly addresses these concerns with an automated workflow. The tool provides intelligent VM selection, automated compatibility validation, and seamless integration with the ControlUp management platform, ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

"ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 is available at no cost to any organization looking to migrate to Windows 365," said Gadi Feldman, Vice President, Product, ControlUp. "What makes our approach innovative is running comprehensive compatibility checks directly on VM disks before migration, which reduces the guesswork and failures of traditional projects. The process automates everything from prerequisite validation to integrating new VMs into ControlUp for enhanced monitoring and management, turning a complex project into a straightforward, governed deployment."

"Our partner ecosystem is vital to helping customers succeed with our cloud solutions. We are pleased to collaborate with ControlUp as part of our Windows 365 migration API launch program and see them deliver a solution that simplifies the migration process and helps organizations accelerate their journey to Windows 365 with confidence," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of product for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop.

This automation is highly relevant for IT organizations looking to modernize their infrastructure without disruption. By validating critical prerequisites before the migration begins, such as ensuring Windows 10+ compatibility, detecting incompatible agents, and confirming proper OS disk configuration, ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 significantly reduces failure rates and accelerates deployment timelines. Users can also select their current Azure Virtual Desktop instances, any Azure VMs, or bring their own custom VM images for migration. Once the process is complete, the new Windows 365 Cloud PCs are automatically integrated into their existing ControlUp organization for unified, real-time management and monitoring.

ControlUp Migrate for Windows 365 will be available for free to everyone—ControlUp customers and non-customers alike—starting this week. Learn more and see the new tool in action at ControlUp booth #5545 during Microsoft Ignite, November 18–21, 2025.

