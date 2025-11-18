Luvi Creator Platform Officially Launches, Emerging from Stealth to Empower Large Creators

Image by LUVI

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After operating in stealth as Club for the past three years, Luvi today officially launches its next-generation creator platform, offering professional creators a smarter, more powerful solution to grow their audience, and increase revenue — powered by a high-performance technology stack built specifically for modern creators.

Originally developed as Club, the mobile-first app helped thousands of creators expand their reach and monetize content effectively. Now, with Luvi, the platform steps out of beta to deliver the most advanced, high-end, creator-focused tools and underlying technology ever built. “We made mistakes, learned from them, and kept improving,” said the Luvi team. “Luvi is the culmination of years of experience, millions in payouts, and countless insights into what truly helps creators succeed — backed by powerful technology designed for creators operating at scale.”

Luvi is designed for serious creators who want full control of their brand and business.

Key features include:

Native iPhone and Android apps for mobile-first management





Team-ready tools, including an integrated creator CRM





Full audience ownership—creators keep their fans forever





Smart targeting and analytics to increase engagement and revenue





Brand-safe infrastructure built for monetization from day one





Upcoming integrated banking tools to manage and grow creator businesses





A robust, modern infrastructure engineered for reliability, scalability, and high-volume creator operations



The platform is aimed at established creators and agencies, typically those with 100,000+ followers, who need strong infrastructure to scale efficiently. Whether a solo creator or a team, Luvi allows users to automate workflows, manage fans, and build a stable revenue stream while retaining complete control over their audience.

Existing Club users are automatically upgraded to Luvi at no cost, ensuring early adopters immediately benefit from the enhanced tools, improved infrastructure, and powerful new technology.

“This is serious tech for serious creators,” the Luvi team added. “Our mission is to give creators the tools they need to grow faster, smarter, and more sustainably than ever before — backed by reliable, modern, and future-proof technology.”

Luvi is now live and accepting new creators. Applications are open today, offering access to advanced analytics, monetization tools, and complete audience control.

For more information and to apply, visit www.luvi.fans.

