Chuck Oliver, CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, Receives Excellence in Broadcasting and Rockstar Awards from Lenz Entertainment Group

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Oliver , national radio host, author, and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, has been honored with two major recognitions from the Lenz Entertainment Group : the Excellence in Broadcasting Award and the Rockstar Award. These awards celebrate Oliver’s impact, longevity, and accomplishments in the broadcasting industry.

Oliver is widely known for his work in retirement and wealth-planning education. As the founder of The Hidden Wealth Solution and a two-time best-selling author, he hosts the nationally broadcast program “Hidden Wealth Radio,” where he provides insights on advanced retirement planning, tax-saving strategies, and long-term wealth preservation for American families.

The Lenz Entertainment Group presented Oliver with a special Rockstar Award to commemorate his achievement of producing and broadcasting more than 500 episodes of Hidden Wealth Radio, a milestone few independent financial broadcasters reach.

“I’m very honored to have been presented this award,” Chuck Oliver said. “Lenz Entertainment Group has been instrumental in helping me grow The Hidden Wealth Solution. Jerry Lenz, the owner and founder, is an extremely talented individual with years of broadcast experience. His creativity has helped my company differentiate and communicate more effectively with baby boomers, ensuring they thrive in retirement.”

Jerry Lenz, storyteller and founder of the Lenz Entertainment Group, praised Oliver’s dedication to both education and communication.

“Chuck Oliver is a gifted communicator and truly understands the power of radio,” said Lenz. “Hidden Wealth Radio combines education with weekly up to the minute wealth information."

These recognitions highlight Oliver’s continued leadership in financial education and his commitment to helping pre-retirees and retirees safeguard and optimize their retirement savings.

About Chuck Oliver:

Chuck Oliver is the founder and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution , a nationally recognized wealth strategist firm specializing in tax-efficient protected retirement and legacy planning. A two-time best-selling author, national radio host, and lifelong entrepreneur, Chuck helps clients across the U.S. reduce taxes, minimize market risk, and create lasting financial freedom. His passion for empowering others to overcome financial uncertainty drives his belief that true wealth is built through clarity, confidence, and capability.

