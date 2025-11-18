AvePoint Launches New AvePoint AgentPulse Command Center to Bring Security Controls to AI Agents

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, today announced the launch of AvePoint AgentPulse Command Center . AgentPulse is an AI agent registry that enables organizations to track AI agents in one place, increasing security and cost efficiency as the security threats and expenses associated with agentic AI continue to rise. The addition of AgentPulse to the AvePoint Confidence Platform gives organizations and partners an unparalleled ability to manage risk across their digital work environments.

"As organizations rapidly deploy AI agents to drive productivity, they're discovering that these powerful tools introduce significant security and data governance challenges that legacy IT controls weren't designed to address," said Jeremy Thake, Chief Architect, AvePoint. "As part of the Confidence Platform, AgentPulse delivers comprehensive visibility so IT and security teams can confidently scale agentic AI and further innovation, without compromising data security or racking up extra costs."

The release of AgentPulse comes as AI-related security risks continue to rise. According to AvePoint's research, 75% of organizations that use AI have experienced a data breach in the last year, and Gartner predicts that 40% of agentic AI projects could be abandoned by the end of 2027 due to inadequate risk controls and related challenges. AgentPulse is designed to solve these issues by giving organizations total visibility into the security posture of agentic AI tools, showing organizations which AI agents are most active, who is using them, and what sensitive files they can access, all in a single integrated view. Once oversharing instances are identified, organizations can quickly and easily rectify the problem directly in the AvePoint Confidence Platform.

AgentPulse is also designed to address the growing financial expense associated with AI agents. By highlighting high activity AI agents – including those generating frequent interactions or accessing large amounts of data – organizations can better understand where agents may be driving costs, allowing them to review, adjust, or remove unnecessary AI agents and avoid unexpected charges.

"The financial implications of unmanaged agentic AI extend far beyond licensing costs," said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. "Without dedicated oversight, organizations can quickly find themselves with unexpected charges from high-activity AI agents, storage costs from redundant or obsolete data accessed by AI agents, and the potentially catastrophic expense of a data breach. AgentPulse transforms AI governance from a reactive cost center into a proactive business enabler, helping organizations optimize their AI investments while maintaining the security posture their stakeholders demand."

AgentPulse is the latest expansion in AvePoint’s agentic AI governance capabilities and comes on the heels of an October update to the Confidence Platform that streamlines compliance enforcement for AI agents. The release of AgentPulse means that organizations now have access to even more AI governance features and visibility across multiple AI agent types including: Microsoft 365 Agents Toolkit, Microsoft 365 Copilot Studio and Copilot Studio Lite, SharePoint, Azure AI Foundry, ISV Store, and more.

AgentPulse is available to customers in private preview. To access the preview, visit: https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/ai-agent-governance-and-security.



About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information:

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654