Wild Ones Expands Free Native Garden Design Program and Announces Two National Webinars to Help Grow Change





NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wild Ones — Natural Landscapers, Ltd., a national nonprofit with more than 138 chapters across 36 states, is expanding its acclaimed Native Garden Design Program with four new free regional plans including Richmond, Virginia, and Lexington, Kentucky, with Albany, New York and San Diego, California coming soon.

"The Native Garden Design Program gave me the confidence to transform my yard," said a Wild Ones Certified Native Habitat Owner from Michigan. "The professional layouts provided inspiration, and my local Wild Ones chapter offered hands-on support. Now, my garden isn’t just beautiful, it’s a thriving habitat."

The program features a growing library of regionally tailored native garden designs for 25 cities across 23 ecoregions. Each plan helps communities transform conventional lawns into climate-resilient, wildlife-supporting landscapes by offering detailed layouts, regional plant lists, and step-by-step installation guidance.

Interactive tools on the native garden design website guide people through every step, from a click-through getting started guide, downloadable design PDFs, videos, a native nursery finder, and an ecoregion lookup tool, all freely available at nativegardendesigns.wildones.org.

"In 2024, this program was featured in The New York Times, underscoring its role in making native gardening more accessible nationwide," said Jen Ainsworth, Executive Director, Wild Ones. "These designs remove barriers and empower anyone, anywhere, to create habitat that matters."

To help newcomers put the designs into practice, Wild Ones will host two expert-led national webinars this fall:

"Living in the Liberated Landscape: My Yard (Free Registration)" with Larry Weaner on November 20th at 6:00 PM CT.

Renowned landscape designer and author Larry Weaner will explore how to design landscapes that celebrate natural processes, creating experientially rich, easily managed spaces that redefine what it means to partner with nature.

"Turn That Patch Into a Plan (Free Registration)" with Zoe and Heather Evans on December 9th at 5:00 PM CT.

Design experts Zoe Evans (Plan it Wild) and Heather Evans (Design Your Wild) will lead a hands-on workshop guiding participants through practical layout strategies to transform their yards into sanctuaries for both people and wildlife.

Join Wild Ones and connect with a local chapter to grow change in your own community: join.wildones.org.

As author Ken Ilgunas wrote in The New York Times, "If there is any call to action in this, it is to get involved with an organization like Wild Ones — to join a local chapter and campaign for state laws that would force H.O.A.s to give residents the right to grow gardens in their own wildlife-friendly ways."

Wild Ones promotes native landscapes through education, advocacy, and collaborative action, working toward a vision of native plants and natural landscapes thriving in every community.

