TRM Launches Free Deconfliction Platform for Law Enforcement to Accelerate Cross‑Agency Crypto Investigations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TRM Labs announced **TRM Deconflict ** — a free deconfliction platform that enables verified law enforcement agencies to coordinate cryptocurrency investigations, check wallets and transactions using TRM's proprietary intelligence, and connect with expert investigators across jurisdictions. The launch builds on TRM's proven deconfliction network — launched in 2023 — making it freely accessible to every verified law enforcement agency globally. To date, more than 500 organizations have used TRM's deconfliction features, averaging approximately 8,500 deconfliction events each month.

Crypto-enabled crime routinely crosses local, state, and federal boundaries — yet most agencies still lack a safe, verified way to know when others are working the same wallets or to coordinate without exposing sensitive case details. The result is duplicated investigations, siloed intelligence, and slower intervention.

TRM Deconflict expands collaboration among verified law enforcement agencies investigating crypto-related cases, creating a secure, verified network where agencies can signal interest in specific wallet addresses, discover peers working related cases, and coordinate responses. Every wallet address or transaction lookup returns TRM's attribution — powered by TRM’s leading blockchain intelligence and built on industry‑leading cross‑chain analytics and clustering heuristics — so officers can quickly assess threats and context before taking action. From there, investigators can see whether other agencies have expressed interest and, if appropriate, securely indicate their own interest to coordinate efforts.

This release builds on TRM’s proven deconfliction and ‘Interested Investigator’ success stories, including when four separate agencies independently investigating cases were able to connect them to the same criminal group, and a US federal investigator and a local police detective were able to share key intelligence that led to the seizure of crypto tied to a major case. These real-world outcomes show how powerful deconfliction can be — and why TRM Deconflict is essential for every investigation.

"With crypto-enabled crime moving at the speed of the internet, investigators need a trusted way to find each other and act in real time," said Esteban Castaño, co‑founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "TRM Deconflict makes our proven deconfliction network accessible to every verified agency. It's a game changer for how teams everywhere can work together to accelerate cases — unlocking investigations that might have hit a wall or never gotten off the ground otherwise."

With TRM Deconflict, investigators also have access to select resources from TRM Academy. These resources help users build foundational knowledge of crypto and investigative best practices, supporting their professional development while working on real-world cases.

Access to TRM Deconflict is limited to law enforcement agencies vetted through TRM’s standard verification processes. All activity is subject to event and audit logging, in line with TRM’s established standards for accountability and trust.

TRM Deconflict is available at no cost. Learn more and request access at https://trmlabs.com/deconflict .

