Old National Bank Celebrates Clients with Weeklong Appreciation Events and $10,000 Prize Drawing

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – During this season of giving, Old National Bank (ONB) is proud to announce its annual Client Appreciation Week, taking place during business hours November 17–22, 2025, across its entire banking footprint. This weeklong celebration is a way to show appreciation to our clients, connect with our communities, and reflect ONB’s ongoing dedication to building strong relationships through personalized banking.

Throughout the week, ONB banking centers will host a variety of activities including:

Treats and giveaways

Free document shredding services

Financial education sessions

Community partner events

A sweepstakes drawing for a $10,000 grand prize



Clients can enter the $10,000 prize drawing by visiting any ONB banking center during the event week. (*See below for additional details and official rules)

“Client Appreciation Week is our way of saying thank you to the individuals and businesses who trust us with their financial needs,” said Christine Hobrough, Chief Banking Executive. “It’s also a chance to bring our communities together and showcase the ONB difference.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

*ABOUT PRIZE DRAWING

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING. Limit one entry per person. Entries must be submitted in person at an Old National banking center between Monday, November 17, 2025, and Saturday, November 22, 2025, during normal banking center business hours. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Need not be present at the drawing to win. A total of one (1) $10,000 prize will be awarded across our banking center market regions. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner.