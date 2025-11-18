PowerPlan Appoints Innovation Leader Vivek Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software solutions for utility and energy companies, today announced the appointment of Vivek Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer. Srivastava brings more than 30 years of experience driving product innovation, advancing AI and data capabilities, and implementing enterprise-grade security frameworks across global software organizations.

In his role, Srivastava will accelerate PowerPlan's SaaS product roadmap and AI capabilities, with a goal of delivering measurable business value for accounting and tax teams navigating regulatory complexity and technology transformations. His expertise in modern software architectures, customer-focused product development, and intelligent automation will enable PowerPlan to deliver more innovation with faster time-to-value for customers.

“The growth we have experienced in recent years is a testament to our team and our innovation. Going forward, we remain ambitious,” said Raphael Shure, CEO of PowerPlan. “Vivek brings the perfect combination of technical depth and customer-value vision that will help accelerate our innovation journey,”

Most recently, Srivastava served as SVP of Product Engineering at OneTrust, where he led large-scale modernization initiatives and advanced the company's data and AI capabilities. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Manhattan Associates, where he directed the company's successful transition from on-premises solutions to SaaS.

Srivastava joins PowerPlan as the company prepares to launch the PowerPlan NXT SaaS platform in 2026. The platform incorporates the complete PowerPlan portfolio onto next-generation SaaS technology. NXT builds on the highly successful PowerPlan Tax Fixed Assets, a solution currently relied upon by more than 30 leading utilities across the country. The Provision NXT solution, launching December 2025, further expands the cloud tax suite, and is designed to help tax teams to close the books faster with greater confidence.

"I joined PowerPlan because I’m energized at the opportunity to bring our customers even more value faster through the intelligent automation in the NXT platform," said Srivastava. “Many of our customers are already benefiting from the innovations the team has delivered recently, and I look forward to expanding on that success.”

About PowerPlan: For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.powerplan.com.