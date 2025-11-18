Decisiv and Prokeep to Enhance Service and Parts Communication

RESTON, Va. and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv, Inc. , the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, and Prokeep Inc. , the provider of an AI-powered Order Engine for dealers and distributors, announced today an upcoming integration that will bring parts, scheduling, and campaign information communication into the Decisiv SRM platform. The integration is currently in pilot and will be generally available to dealers in early 2026, giving them a clear path to unify service and parts communication in one place.

“By enabling this integration, we will be providing dealers using the Decisiv SRM platform and the Prokeep Order Engine with enhanced communication about parts, service scheduling, proactive maintenance reminders, and campaign information,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv . “This extended integration results in a single unified case which helps reduce delays and converts downtime into improved shop throughput and productivity for dealers.”

The Decisiv-Prokeep integration is designed to bridge the communication gap between dealership service and parts teams that results in fragmented updates, lost threads, and slower decision-making during service and repair events. It promotes centralized, clear communication that reduces delays, ensures accuracy, and shortens service event times by capturing all related text, email, and web chat in the Decisiv SRM case.

“With multiple communication streams across business units and software platforms, dealers need one connected lane where all the action happens,” said Jack Carrere , Co-Founder & CEO of Prokeep. “Integrating the Prokeep Order Engine with Decisiv SRM makes information clear, accountable, and proactive. Service advisors can coordinate with parts without switching tools, customers receive timely status and approval updates, and managers can trust that nothing gets missed.”

With the Decisiv–Prokeep integration, dealership service operations will be able to:

Capture All Communication: All texts, emails, and web chats before, during, and after a service event are automatically tied to the Decisiv SRM case.



Coordinate Service and Parts: Smart message routing and shared visibility help dealership parts and service teams make decisions faster using a single view.



Drive Proactive Outreach: Apply customizable triggers, maintenance reminders, post-service follow-ups, and campaign information to increase customer satisfaction and repeat visits.



Decisiv and Prokeep are finalizing the integration with pilot customers and expect to roll it out broadly in early 2026. Dealers using Decisiv SRM along with current or new Prokeep customers can be among the first to experience the integration when it becomes available by joining the Early-Access List. More information will be made available on the Decisiv Marketplace, Prokeep’s Partnership Page , and from your Decisiv or Prokeep representative.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com .

About Prokeep

Prokeep is an AI-powered Order Engine that helps distributors serve faster and drive more orders by turning every customer interaction into an opportunity. Prokeep gives distributors the tools to turn service conversations into sales. by bringing messaging, quotes, order updates, and marketing together in one place so reps can respond quickly, stay informed, and follow up at the right time. Trusted by 8,500 distributor locations across North America, Prokeep has powered more than 20 million conversations and $11 billion in revenue since its founding in New Orleans in 2016.

Media Contacts:

Rob Ziemba

VP Marketing

Decisiv

Phone: (804) 762-4153

rziemba@decisiv.com