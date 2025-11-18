Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") dated December 12, 2024, and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors.

The Company granted an aggregate of 750,000 RSUs. The RSUs vest in three equal tranches over 36-months. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, Apollo’s growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity ahead.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.