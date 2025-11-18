Heritage Distribution acquires Key Refrigeration Supply and Dennis Supply Company

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings (“HDH”), the U.S. platform for global HVAC/R wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed agreements to acquire Key Refrigeration Supply (“Key Refrigeration”) and Dennis Supply Company (“Dennis Supply”), two well-established HVAC/R distributors serving contractors in the Midwestern and Western United States. Together, the companies have combined annual sales of approximately $85 million and strengthen HDH’s presence across both existing and adjacent geographies.

Key Refrigeration, founded in 1999 and based in North Kansas City, Missouri, operates six branches across Kansas and Missouri; strengthening HDH’s position in existing markets. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, Dennis Supply operates 13 branches across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming; supporting HDH’s expansion into adjacent territories. Both companies bring extensive industry experience and dedicated teams committed to operational excellence and long-term customer relationships.

Key Refrigeration and Dennis Supply will continue to operate under their existing brands, in both distribution and marketing, and their respective management teams will continue to run the business. The acquisitions are expected to have a positive impact on HDH and Beijer Ref’s regional position and long-term growth trajectory.

Mark Chavez, President and CEO of Key Refrigeration, comments:

“Joining Beijer Ref allows us to preserve everything that makes KRS unique—our name, our people, and our commitment to local decision-making. At the same time, we gain access to the capital and global resources of a world-class organization. This will enable us to grow faster and stronger than we ever imagined.”

Carter Dennis, President of Dennis Supply, comments:

“Dennis Supply is pleased to become part of Bejier Ref under the Heritage Distribution Holdings division. Their dedication to keeping local management in place and supporting the strong relationships we’ve built over the years was important to us, and we see this as a positive step forward for Dennis Supply and a beneficial opportunity for all.”

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

“We are excited to welcome Key Refrigeration and Dennis Supply to the Heritage Distribution family. These strategic acquisitions mark an inflection point in Heritage Distribution's journey, solidifying our commitment to growth and innovation in the HVAC/R industry. These additions underscore our unwavering commitment to deliver enhanced services and solutions to a wider demographic, ultimately empowering more individuals to lead healthier and more comfortable lives.”

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.