Kaluz Restaurant Opens New Pembroke Pines Location

Pembroke Pines, Florida, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaluz Restaurant, one of South Florida’s most popular upscale dining destinations known for its modern American cuisine and signature steaks and seafood, officially opens its newest location today at 10780 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025. This marks the fourth addition to the popular Kaluz Restaurants across Fort Lauderdale, Wellington and Plantation.

The new restaurant seats about 290 people, 240 seats in the main dining area and the bar and 50 on the outdoor lounge. Guests can enjoy a diverse menu of modern American favorites, including premium steaks, fresh seafood, and standout dishes like Chilean Seabass, Filet Mignon, Duck Confit and daily homemade desserts.

“Pembroke Pines is such a vibrant, family-friendly community with a growing appetite for great dining,” said David Baldwin, owner at Kaluz Restaurant. “We’re excited to bring the Kaluz experience here and become a go-to spot for everything, from family dinners and date nights to business lunches and weekend celebrations.”

Kaluz Pembroke Pines will continue the brand’s tradition of warm hospitality and elevated dining that South Floridians have enjoyed for more than 12 years.

“As we continue to grow Kaluz, we hope to create new opportunities to local residents and support the city’s dining scene to grow even more,” said Baldwin.

The new restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. From November 18 through November 20, the restaurant will accommodate walk-in guests only, with regular reservations to follow.

For more information about Kaluz Restaurant, visit the website at kaluzrestaurant.com.

About Kaluz Restaurant

Kaluz Restaurants, owned and operated by Arka Restaurant Group, are a collection of South Florida dining destinations offering Modern American cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed setting. With locations in Fort Lauderdale, Wellington, and Plantation, Kaluz is known for premium food, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and desserts, served with stunning waterfront views and open-air patios that create a memorable dining experience.

