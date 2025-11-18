India Diclofenac Sodium Market Research Report 2025: Online Pharmacies Fuel Accessibility and Demand - Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2021-2031

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Diclofenac Sodium Market was valued at USD 312.43 Million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 398.41 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.27%



The India diclofenac sodium market has shown steady growth over the years, driven by increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, and spondylitis. Diclofenac sodium, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), is widely used in India for its potent analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.

The demand for this drug is particularly high among the elderly population, which is steadily increasing in the country. Moreover, the growing awareness of pain management and the expanding reach of pharmaceutical companies into rural and semi-urban areas are further fueling market growth.



India is a significant producer and exporter of generic drugs, including diclofenac sodium formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The country's cost-effective manufacturing capabilities and a strong network of domestic and multinational pharmaceutical firms contribute to its leadership in the global diclofenac market. Additionally, the government's efforts to increase access to affordable medicines through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have boosted the availability of diclofenac sodium at subsidized rates in various parts of the country.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders



The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is a major driver of the diclofenac sodium market in India. Conditions such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and spondylitis are increasingly common among the Indian population, impacting both the elderly and younger age groups. These disorders often cause chronic pain, inflammation, and mobility issues, leading to a growing demand for effective pain management solutions. Diclofenac sodium, a widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), plays a central role in providing relief from these symptoms.



In India, changes in lifestyle, sedentary work environments, and limited physical activity have contributed to an increase in joint and muscle-related disorders, even among younger populations. The country is also witnessing a growing number of injuries due to road accidents, sports activities, and occupational hazards, all of which require effective anti-inflammatory treatments. As a result, healthcare providers frequently prescribe diclofenac sodium to manage pain and reduce inflammation in musculoskeletal conditions.



The burden of osteoarthritis and lower back pain is particularly high among the aging population. As this demographic continues to grow, so does the need for long-term medication that helps improve quality of life and daily functioning. Diclofenac sodium is often used in both acute and chronic treatment regimens, making it a go-to choice for patients and physicians alike.



Increased awareness of these disorders and improved access to healthcare services have led to earlier diagnosis and higher treatment rates. Patients are now more inclined to seek medical intervention for musculoskeletal pain, driving the demand for affordable and accessible medications. Diclofenac sodium, available in various formulations such as tablets, gels, and injections, meets the needs of diverse patient groups. This sustained demand supports the continued growth of the diclofenac sodium market in India as musculoskeletal disorders become a pressing public health concern.



Key Market Challenges

Environmental and Ecological Concerns



Environmental and ecological concerns present a serious challenge to the diclofenac sodium market in India. One of the most widely recognized issues is the drug's impact on the vulture population. Diclofenac, when used in veterinary medicine, enters the environment through livestock carcasses. Vultures that feed on these carcasses often suffer fatal kidney failure after ingesting the drug. This has led to a sharp decline in vulture numbers, disrupting the natural scavenging system and leading to broader ecological consequences.



In response to this crisis, the Indian government banned the veterinary use of diclofenac and promoted safer alternatives for animal treatment. Despite these regulations, illegal use still occurs in some regions, raising concerns about enforcement and compliance. Environmental advocacy groups continue to push for stricter controls and broader awareness campaigns to curb the misuse of diclofenac in animals.



For the human pharmaceutical market, this ecological issue indirectly influences public perception and regulatory scrutiny. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are increasingly pressured to ensure responsible production and distribution practices. These environmental concerns have led to more cautious use of the drug and closer monitoring of its impact beyond human health.



Pharmaceutical companies operating in this space must also invest in environmentally responsible waste disposal systems to prevent contamination of water bodies and soil. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is shaping how diclofenac sodium products are formulated, marketed, and regulated. As awareness of ecological impact deepens, the industry is required to balance therapeutic demand with long-term environmental stewardship, making sustainability a key component of future market strategy.



Key Market Trends

Growth of Online Pharmacies



The growth of online pharmacies in India is reshaping the distribution and accessibility of diclofenac sodium, both in oral and topical forms. As internet penetration and smartphone usage increase across urban and semi-urban regions, consumers are turning to digital platforms for healthcare needs. E-pharmacies provide a convenient solution for purchasing over-the-counter and prescription medications, including pain relief drugs like diclofenac sodium, without the need to visit physical stores.



This trend has expanded access to diclofenac products, especially in areas with limited pharmacy infrastructure. Online platforms often offer competitive pricing, discounts, and door-to-door delivery, making it easier for patients to maintain a consistent supply of pain relief medications. The convenience of comparing brands, reading product reviews, and checking availability in real time has made online pharmacies a preferred option for many.



E-pharmacies also help improve compliance and awareness by providing information about proper dosage, possible side effects, and drug interactions. For patients with chronic pain conditions who require regular use of diclofenac, subscription models and automated refill services ensure timely access to medication.



Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with digital platforms to boost the visibility of their products and reach a broader audience. Topical formulations of diclofenac, in particular, have gained popularity online due to their non-prescription status and ease of use. The rapid expansion of e-pharmacies is expected to continue, supported by digital healthcare adoption and consumer preference for contactless services. This shift enhances the distribution network for diclofenac sodium and supports sustained market growth across India.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $312.43 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $398.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered India



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Novartis India Ltd.

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Auro Laboratories Ltd.

Aarti Drugs Ltd.

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd.

Emkay Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Bestochem Formulations (India) Limited

Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Wellona Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Product Type:

Prescription

OTC

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Form:

Tablet

Injection

Gel

Others

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Application:

Osteoarthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Dysmenorrhea

Rheumatoid arthritis

Migraine

Pain

Others

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

Others

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Source:

In-house

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By End User:

Adult

Paediatric

India Diclofenac Sodium Market, By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l86bd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment