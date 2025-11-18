SkinSeoul Launches Its Biggest Cyber Week Sale — Up to 50% OFF Authentic K-Beauty Skincare Products

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 25 to December 3, SkinSeoul celebrates Cyber Week with exclusive savings of up to 50% OFF on 1000+ authentic Korean skincare and beauty products.





Glow season is here! Discover your skincare must-haves and shine brighter than ever.

SkinSeoul, the global destination for authentic Korean skincare, is thrilled to announce its Cyber Week Sale, running from November 25 to December 3, 2025. The event combines both Black Friday (Nov 25–Dec 1) and Cyber Monday (Dec 1–3) for an extended shopping celebration — offering customers up to 50% OFF across more than 500 trusted K-Beauty brands.

This year’s Cyber Week lineup features best-selling favorites and cult-status skincare essentials, including top names like Beauty of Joseon, Anua, d’Alba, Centellian24, Aestura, and Medicube. Shoppers can expect exclusive discounts, holiday sets, and limited-time offers on everything from moisturizers, daily cleansers, and serums to advanced treatment creams.

Among the most anticipated deals is the d’Alba Aromatic Spray Serum, a luxurious mist infused with white truffle extract that delivers instant radiance and hydration with every spritz. Loved by skincare enthusiasts for its refreshing formula and travel-friendly design, it’s the perfect way to revive dull skin throughout the day. Also featured is the Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, an overnight treatment that deeply hydrates and firms the skin while you sleep, making it the perfect addition to any winter skincare routine.

“Cyber Week is more than just a sale — it’s a celebration of the K-Beauty community that inspires us year-round,” said Kuen Park, CEO at SkinSeoul. “We’re proud to offer our customers the best Korean skincare brands at the lowest prices of the year, so they can experience radiant, healthy skin with products they trust.”

The SkinSeoul Cyber Week Sale runs for nine days only, from November 25 to December 3. Customers can shop directly at Skin-Seoul.com for official discounts, exclusive bundles, and early-access gift sets. Follow @skinseoul.official on social media for real-time updates and restock announcements.

As the #1 destination for authentic Korean skincare, SkinSeoul continues to deliver high-quality, dermatologist-trusted products — bringing the best of K-Beauty innovation to every skincare routine worldwide.

About SkinSeoul



SkinSeoul is an AI-powered Korean beauty startup committed to making premium K-beauty accessible, personalized, and affordable for customers worldwide. With a curated selection of top-rated skincare products, smart recommendations, and exclusive deals, SkinSeoul is revolutionizing the online beauty shopping experience. The company leverages cutting-edge AI and data analytics to deliver tailored skincare solutions while maintaining a strong focus on privacy, transparency, and customer trust.

Press inquiries

SkinSeoul

https://skin-seoul.com

Kuenyoung Park

support@skin-seoul.com