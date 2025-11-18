GL Communications Integrated Suite for Advanced 5G Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, announced the release of their End-to-End 5G Lab Testing Suite, a comprehensive environment for emulating, testing, and validating every element of the 5G Standalone (SA) network. Built on GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform, the suite provides operators, OEMs, system integrators, and R&D organizations with a unified and controlled lab to assess performance, reliability, interoperability, and service readiness across 5G, ORAN, IMS, 4G/LTE, 3G, and legacy networks.

Engineered for full 3GPP compliance, MAPS™ emulates gNB, gNB-CU/DU splits, and a wide range of 5G Core Network Functions—including AMF, SMF, AUSF, UDM, NSSF, NEF, EIR, SMSF, and UPF—while supporting all major core interfaces such as N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N17, N20, N21, N22, N29, and N51, as well as 3GPP Open RAN interfaces (F1, E1) and user-plane GTP over N3/N6. Combined with large-scale user-plane traffic generation through PacketForge™ IP Traffic Generator (IPTG), the suite enables realistic high-load, functional, and wrap-around testing for next-generation deployments.

"As 5G and ORAN architectures continue to evolve, operators need validation tools that mirror the complexity of live networks while allowing deep, repeatable analysis. Our End-to-End 5G Lab Testing Suite delivers this capability—providing complete emulation of core network functions, scalable virtual UE generation, and robust automation. This platform empowers customers to reduce deployment risks, accelerate integration, and ensure the highest levels of performance and reliability across diverse 5G environments," said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications Inc.

Key Features

gNB, CU/DU architecture, and full 5G Core NF emulation with support for all major 3GPP-defined interfaces End-to-End Scenario Validation: Covers registration, authentication, PDU sessions, VoNR calls, 4G/5G interworking, IMS services, and legacy network interoperability

Driving Confidence in 5G Deployments

By combining MAPS™ control-plane emulation with high-speed user-plane generation, GL’s 5G Lab Testing Suite provides a complete environment for validating the performance, stability, and interoperability of emerging 5G services. This ensures operators, OEMs, and test laboratories can identify issues early, benchmark service behavior, and accelerate market readiness.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM, and Analog networks.

