AI-Powered Attacks Push Firms Toward Quantum-Ready Defenses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – 78% of Chief Information Security Officers now report that AI-powered cyber threats are having a significant impact on their organizations, a 5% increase from 2024, as adversaries weaponize artificial intelligence to accelerate attack chains and bypass legacy defenses[1]. Adding urgency to the threat landscape, the Department of Defense began enforcing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements on November 10, 2025, mandating verified cybersecurity controls for government contractors and defense sector participants[2]. Against this backdrop of escalating AI threats and tightening compliance standards, technology companies are accelerating deployment of quantum-resilient security platforms, with recent momentum from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT), Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT).

The post-quantum cryptography market is projected to surge from US$420 million in 2025 to US$2.84 billion by 2030, advancing at a 46.2% compound annual growth rate as enterprises race to implement quantum-resistant encryption[3]. Organizations face a compressed timeline as quantum computing advances, with analysts estimating a 34% probability that a cryptographically relevant quantum computer capable of breaking current encryption standards will emerge within the next decade, creating immediate pressure for companies to transition before today's defenses become obsolete[4].

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) announced it has achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, administered by Cyber Security Canada and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada. Building on its Level 1 certification earned in September 2025, this milestone demonstrates the company's continued advancement in verified cybersecurity maturity. The Level 2 Certification, combined with the Company's team of CSP-accredited professionals, enables Scope Technologies to engage government stakeholders at all levels of project clearance classifications—up to and including Secret Level on cybersecurity-related projects.

The Level 2 Certification validates that Scope Technologies has implemented and verified advanced cybersecurity controls, risk-management processes, and governance frameworks. This achievement confirms compliance with nationally accredited cybersecurity standards recognized by the Government of Canada, enables participation in regulated and government procurement including defense, intelligence, finance, healthcare, and public-sector contracts, and enhances alignment with international standards such as U.S. NIST and CMMC frameworks supporting cross-border and NATO-aligned opportunities.

"Advancing to Level 2 is a powerful validation of our team's commitment to cybersecurity excellence and operational integrity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "It not only supports our readiness for regulated and defense-related opportunities but also reflects the standards we expect from ourselves as we continue leading innovation in post-quantum data security. This certification ensures our foundation is as strong as the solutions we deliver --- setting the stage for our next phase of growth."

The certification positions Scope Technologies to engage and bid with a broader range of enterprise and public-sector clients requiring verified cybersecurity assurances. As an active member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), the company continues building credibility within defense and critical infrastructure sectors.

Also this week, Scope recently announced its QSE Group division has signed a value-added distributor agreement with Enzo Plus, a regional technology provider operating in Malaysia and Singapore. Through this partnership, Enzo Plus will represent QSE Group's quantum-resilient data protection technologies across more than 300 channel partners and system integrators throughout Southeast Asia, significantly strengthening the company's reach in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.

By leveraging Enzo Plus' established presence, including local offices, sales teams, and technical personnel in Malaysia and Singapore, QSE Group gains scalable regional coverage and faster customer response times without substantial fixed operational costs.

Late last month, Scope Technologies announced the release of QSE.API, the first publicly accessible interface delivering quantum-secure entropy to developers and enterprise security architects. The API enables organizations to autonomously generate and deploy true quantum entropy for encryption key creation without requiring new hardware or external dependencies.

The company strategically acquired Cloud Codes, an India-based SSO and cloud platform, for CAD $1.78 million, bringing established infrastructure and revenue-generating capabilities into the Scope ecosystem. Market positioning appears compelling as the global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032, while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034.

Earlier this year, the company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors, providing runway for continued product development and market expansion.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope AI at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) has extended continuous monitoring to enhance attribution for audit controls and incident reports while shortening time to detect, contain, and document security incidents in Cloud environments. With 93% of companies evaluating, piloting, or using Kubernetes in production, the company's enhanced Omnis® KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes addresses complex compliance demands across regulatory frameworks including DORA, ISO 27001/27002, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST 800-53.

"Continuous monitoring is more than a best practice; it's a risk mitigator and compliance enabler," said Thor Wallace, CIO of NETSCOUT. "Visibility into Kubernetes cloud environments is important because it provides the insights needed to ensure service levels and customer expectations are met, while also helping support our compliance efforts."

The enhanced monitoring capabilities provide real-time visibility into critical aspects such as workloads, cluster configurations, network traffic, and API calls, helping organizations gather compliance evidence and maintain robust security postures. These solutions deliver packet- and process-level activity needed for compliance reporting and investigations across entire IT environments to manage risk, security, and ensure accountability against compliance standards.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) is showcasing cyber resilience and recovery solutions at Microsoft Ignite November 18-20, 2025, demonstrating its complete platform including Cloud Rewind, Air Gap Protect, and Cleanroom Recovery capabilities. As a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, Commvault unifies data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform designed to protect mission-critical data and workloads at the speed and scale of AI-aided cyber threats.

The company's Senior Director of Portfolio Marketing, Michael Fasulo, will join industry leaders for a speaking session titled "Cyber Attack Readiness in an AI World: A Blueprint for Success" on November 20, providing actionable strategies for organizations to recover with confidence when cyberattacks strike.

Commvault is also hosting SHIFT Virtual 2025 on November 19, where executives and industry experts will discuss the latest AI trends and the company's roadmap for enabling organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats, positioning customers to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries of not just their data, but their entire business.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has launched Secure AI Data Center solution, the industry's first end-to-end framework purpose-built to protect AI infrastructures from data center infrastructure to applications and large language models. The solution features the new FortiGate 3800G, an ASIC-powered firewall delivering 800 Gbps throughput that reduces power consumption by an average of 69% compared to traditional approaches while providing ultra-low latency protection for high-density GPU environments.

"AI data centers demand both massive performance and deep protection," said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. "Our Secure AI Data Center solution unifies those capabilities, combining ASIC-powered firewalls like the FortiGate 3800G with advanced protection for data, applications and LLMs so organizations can scale AI without compromising security, performance, or efficiency."

The comprehensive framework delivers ASIC-accelerated segmentation, LLM security and data protection against prompt injection and data leakage, and quantum-safe security through Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to future-proof AI data confidentiality. By embedding security at every layer, the solution helps enterprises prevent data leakage, block malicious inputs, and meet evolving AI compliance standards while maintaining the performance required for mission-critical AI operations.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope Technologies Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope Technologies Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope Technologies Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope Technologies Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED: