Deadline Alert: James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming December 23, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX) common stock (previously American Depositary Shares until the Company’s conversion to common stock on July 1, 2025) between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR JAMES HARDIE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie disclosed that sales in North America Fiber Cement had declined by 12% due to customer destocking, which the Company had become aware of in April. The Company further explained that the results reflected a “normalization of channel inventories” and would likely impact sales for at least the next two quarters.

On this news, James Hardie’s stock price fell $9.79, or 34.4%, to close at $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) sales in James Hardie’s largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 23, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.