Comprehensive Healthcare Takes Next Step Toward Expanding Access to Behavioral Healthcare in Central Washington

YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare today announced that it was selected to Washington’s first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Pre-Certification Cohort, an important milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts to innovate and expand access to mental health and substance use treatment across Central Washington.

The CCBHC model is a national effort designed to transform how community-based behavioral healthcare is delivered. CCBHCs are required to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services, offer 24/7 crisis response, and coordinate care with hospitals, primary care providers, law enforcement and other community partners. The model emphasizes whole-person care and, through a sustainable funding framework, ensures that no one is turned away, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Leaders at Comprehensive Healthcare have advocated for Washington state to adopt the model statewide and have invested in testing the program regionally.

“We believe deeply in the philosophy and vision behind the CCBHC model, and it’s an honor to be selected as a pilot site,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “Our selection recognizes eight years of hard work, persistence and collective dedication to improving access to behavioral healthcare. Becoming a CCBHC pilot site isn’t just a recognition – it's a strategic leap forward, and we’re proud to continue making meaningful change for our communities.”

Through Washington state’s pilot program launching in January 2026, Comprehensive Healthcare will gain access to technical expertise and support to shift key service lines, including outpatient mental health care, to the CCBHC model. The pre-certification cohort receives training and planning resources to enhance service delivery, strengthen operational capacity, invest in staff development and refine technology systems to meet national standards for data reporting and more.

Comprehensive Healthcare was selected for the program through a competitive application process that evaluated community behavioral health providers across the state based on a range of readiness indicators and geographic representation.

A recipient of several federal CCBHC advancement and development grants, Comprehensive Healthcare has long been at the forefront of advancing the model in Washington. Over the past several years, the organization has worked diligently to align its operations with the CCBHC model, introducing new programs, expanding existing services, and bolstering its team of clinicians and support staff. These efforts have positioned the agency to build on its momentum and take the next step toward full implementation.

“The CCBHC grants we’ve received have enabled us to break down barriers to care and connect clients with the help they need – when they need it,” said Natalie McGillen, Chief of Special Projects at Comprehensive Healthcare. “This funding has allowed us to better understand the needs of our communities through comprehensive assessments and translate those insights into responsive solutions that make a real difference. We’re looking forward to continuing to drive this work forward as an official CCBHC pilot site.”

Comprehensive Healthcare’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Same-Day Access program is one such solution, offering faster entry into care since its launch in March. In Yakima, 91 percent of clients who completed a screening and assessment through the program attended their first service appointment, and in Walla Walla, 87 percent – clear signs of improved engagement and fewer no-shows.

The organization’s crisis services have also seen meaningful progress in strengthening client engagement. From March 2024 to June 2025, more than 300 clients were supported across hundreds of encounters, with over half involving new or previously inactive individuals. Consistent and timely follow-up further reinforced ongoing engagement, contributing to a 40 percent completion rate of intake assessments among those referred to SUD Same-Day Access.

By adopting the CCBHC model, Comprehensive Healthcare joins a growing movement to create a modernized behavioral health system that prioritizes accessibility, collaboration and equity. The approach focuses on meeting people where they are – an ethos already deeply ingrained in Comprehensive Healthcare’s mission.

“Our progress in bringing the CCBHC model to Central Washington is thanks to our incredible team, whose passion and persistence in improving access to care and meeting the needs of our communities inspire everything we do,” Daly said. “I’m confident in our continued success because of their dedication and expertise. We’ll celebrate this milestone as both a recognition of our achievements and a renewed call to keep improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

