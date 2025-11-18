Voytec Decorator Ltd Expands Professional Decorating Services to Additional Areas Across West Yorkshire

Bradford, England, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradford, England - November 18, 2025 - -

Voytec Decorator Ltd, a professional decorating company known for its craftsmanship in Venetian plaster, microcement, painting, and wallpaper installation, has announced the expansion of its services to additional locations across Shipley, Bradford, Leeds, Harrogate, Halifax, Ilkley, Bingley, Keighley, Skipton, Wakefield, Pontefract, Huddersfield, York, Doncaster, Otley, Haworth, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston, Guiseley, Yeadon, Greengates, Apperley Bridge, and Horsforth.. The decision to extend operations reflects growing demand and a commitment to bringing refined interior finishes to a wider community.

The expansion makes Voytec Decorator Ltd's services available to homeowners, developers, and businesses in Shipley, Bradford, Leeds, Harrogate, Halifax, Ilkley, Bingley, Keighley, Skipton, Wakefield, Pontefract, Huddersfield, York, Doncaster, Otley, Haworth, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston, Guiseley, Yeadon, Greengates, Apperley Bridge, and Horsforth. These areas, known for their mix of modern and heritage architecture, represent an ideal match for the company's experience in adapting decorative techniques to both traditional and contemporary interiors.

Founded and directed by Wojciech Wasilewski, Voytec Decorator Ltd has earned recognition for precision, reliability, and design awareness. Each project, whether residential or commercial, is approached with an understanding of materials and a respect for architectural character. The company's expansion is designed to bring the same level of professional attention and reliability to new clients across the region.

"The decision to expand our service area came naturally," said company owner Wojciech Wasilewski. "We have seen steady interest from clients in nearby towns who value preparation, precision, and long-lasting results. This expansion allows us to reach those communities directly while maintaining the standards that define our work."

The company's growth follows an increased demand for skilled decorators capable of delivering high-quality interior finishes. As homeowners and developers continue to request advanced materials such as Venetian plaster and microcement, Voytec Decorator Ltd's expansion responds to this trend toward durable, sustainable, and design-focused surfaces. These specialist materials require knowledge, control, and application expertise, making the company's contribution particularly relevant to West Yorkshire's evolving property market.

Voytec Decorator Ltd's services include Venetian plaster, microcement installation, painting, and wallpapering. Each service is structured through a process that prioritises preparation, material quality, and clear communication. The company's decorators participate in continuous training to ensure professional standards and familiarity with new techniques and products.

By extending its reach, Voytec Decorator Ltd aims to provide reliable service to property owners seeking cohesive design and efficient project management. The team is known for detailed planning, consistent delivery, and attention to both aesthetics and durability.

In Leeds and Bradford, the focus will be on modern residential and commercial interiors where smooth, minimalist finishes are in demand. In Harrogate and Ilkley, where properties often feature classic design elements, the company will adapt its approach to complement each building's traditional style. Halifax, known for its industrial heritage and growing residential developments, will benefit from the firm's experience managing complex decorative projects requiring accuracy and balance.

While expanding its operations, Voytec Decorator Ltd remains grounded in its core principles of craftsmanship and professionalism. Every member of the team shares a commitment to producing quality finishes that enhance both comfort and property value. The company's founder noted that growth will not compromise quality but instead strengthen the ability to serve a broader client base.

The expansion also reflects a wider trend in West Yorkshire's housing and design market, where attention to finish and sustainability continues to rise. Developers and property owners are prioritising quality craftsmanship and materials that offer both visual refinement and longevity. Voytec Decorator Ltd's services align with this approach, providing finishes that require minimal maintenance while maintaining their appearance over time.

The expansion confirms Voytec Decorator Ltd's position as one of West Yorkshire's most adaptable and technically proficient decorating firms. With a growing client base and a focus on professional development, the company's presence in new areas is expected to contribute positively to both residential improvement and design innovation throughout the region.

Residents and property owners in the expanded service area can now access Voytec Decorator Ltd's services directly, benefiting from its experience in decorative craftsmanship and project management. By broadening its reach, the company reinforces its commitment to the West Yorkshire community while maintaining excellence in every detail.

