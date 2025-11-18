U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Opportunities in Cost-effective At-home Care, Enhanced Safety, and New Product Innovations

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Product, Services), Application (Anti-infective, Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition), and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. home infusion therapy market size was estimated at USD 21.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2025 to 2033. The increasing elderly population susceptible to severe health conditions is a significant factor driving market growth.







In addition, the rising prevalence of disorders such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, and gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to further stimulate growth in the U.S. market. Home infusion therapy provides various advantages for patients, including cost-effectiveness, improved health outcomes, enhanced convenience, and elevated safety standards.



Aging is one of the leading risk factors for developing infections and associated complications. Thus, the rapidly aging U.S. population is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. Increasing patients' preference for home therapy is also driving the market growth.

Home healthcare supports the daily life activities of patients and provides better access to skilled medical care. As compared to hospital treatment, home infusion therapy is cost-effective since it eliminates hospital stays and ultimately saves the patient's money. Home infusion therapy also allows the patient to maintain higher safety due to less risk of hospital-acquired infections at home. This augments the demand for home treatment, thereby driving the market growth.



This country's high prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases propels market growth further. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed with 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022. The prevalence of diabetes in the U.S is also quite significant, which can be attributed to negative lifestyle choices and a stressful work environment. Moreover, there has been a constant surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases in the country. In addition, factors such as a growing geriatric population and increasing volume of surgical procedures are expected to propel the country's demand for intravenous infusion pumps in the forecast period.



Moreover, the government is expected to introduce stricter regulations and adopt new standards for safer & efficient practices. This progress is being achieved by improving national standards of care via the Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice and the Policies and Procedures for Infusion Nursing, along with upgrading policies of individual care providers. Moreover, new product launches and FDA approvals significantly contribute to market growth. For instance, in April 2024, Baxter received U.S. FDA clearance for its Novum IQ large volume infusion pump and Dose IQ safety software. This advancement enhances connected and intelligent infusion therapy, improving patient safety and care efficiency.

