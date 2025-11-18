DEADLINE ALERT for NX, JSPR, and KBR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 – September 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly “underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company’s tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near “catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs, “pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)

Class Period: November 30, 2023 – July 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (2) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company’s products, including briquilimab; (3) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; (4) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab’s clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR)

Class Period: May 6, 2025 – June 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Despite the knowledge that TRANSCOM had, for months, had material concerns with HomeSafe’s ability to fulfill the Global Household Goods Contract, Defendants claimed that the partnership was without issue, and would ramp up in future quarters; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

