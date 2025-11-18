MLPerf Client v1.5 Advances AI PC Benchmarking with Windows ML Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLCommons®, an open engineering consortium dedicated to improving machine learning performance and transparency, today announced the release of MLPerf Client v1.5, the latest version of its industry-standard benchmark for evaluating AI performance on personal computers.

MLPerf Client measures how effectively PCs—from laptops and desktops to workstations—run AI workloads like large language models (LLMs) locally. The benchmark simulates real-world generative AI tasks, such as summarization, content creation, and code analysis, and reports metrics for both responsiveness and throughput.

New in MLPerf Client v1.5

Version 1.5 introduces a range of new features, refinements, and expanded support designed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI-enabled hardware and software:

Acceleration updates : New support for Windows ML and runtime updates from independent hardware vendors improve performance across many types of GPUs and NPUs.



: New support for Windows ML and runtime updates from independent hardware vendors improve performance across many types of GPUs and NPUs. Platform expansion : MLPerf Client v1.5 now supports Windows x64, Windows on Arm, macOS, Linux (CLI, experimental), and a new iPad app (GUI only)—bringing AI benchmarking to more platforms than ever before.



: MLPerf Client v1.5 now supports Windows x64, Windows on Arm, macOS, Linux (CLI, experimental), and a new iPad app (GUI only)—bringing AI benchmarking to more platforms than ever before. Power and energy measurement (experimental) : Optional CLI tools integrate with MLPerf Power and SPEC PTDaemon, enabling users to characterize energy efficiency alongside raw performance for the first time.



: Optional CLI tools integrate with MLPerf Power and SPEC PTDaemon, enabling users to characterize energy efficiency alongside raw performance for the first time. GUI improvements: The graphical user interface moves out of beta, offering enhanced usability and easy results display and export.





These updates mark another major step toward a comprehensive, cross-platform benchmark for client AI computing.

MLPerf Client is the product of a collaboration among technology leaders, including AMD, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and top PC OEMs. These participants have contributed resources and expertise to the creation of this AI benchmark.

MLPerf Client v1.5 is freely available for download, and the source code is open for inspection and community contribution via the MLCommons GitHub repository. The iPad version is available via Apple’s App Store.

For downloads, please visit our release page . For documentation and additional details, visit mlcommons.org .

About MLCommons

MLCommons is an open engineering consortium with a mission to make machine learning better for everyone. The organization produces industry-leading benchmarks, datasets, and best practices that span the full range of ML applications—from massive cloud training to resource-constrained edge devices. Its MLPerf benchmark suite has become the de facto standard for evaluating AI performance.

Learn more at www.mlcommons.org .

Press Contact: press@mlcommons.org