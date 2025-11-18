Vanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs®

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for the Vanguard ETFs listed below for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2025, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETFs’ December 15, 2025 year-end tax date.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be re-invested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts.

Vanguard expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, on or about December 19, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025 and payable on January 7, 2026.

Please note that for the VBU, VBG and VGAB ETFs, Vanguard expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, on or about December 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions for VBU, VBG and VGAB will be December 23, 2025. The record date for these three ETFs will be December 23, 2025 and payable on January 2, 2026.

2025 ($) % of NAV Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF VCE 1.445755 2.21% Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 0.379813 0.62% Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.822455 1.42% Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.073381 0.22% Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV - - Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF VGG - - Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGH - - Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VSP - - Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN - - Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VUS 1.518049 1.30% Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF VA 0.031788 0.07% Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF VDU - - Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF VE - - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF VEE - - Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEF - - Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VI - - Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF VIDY 0.209835 0.54% Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF VIU 0.175885 0.41% Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF VXC 0.060648 0.08% Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB - - Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB - - Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV - - Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB - - Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB - - Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC - - Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF VVSG 0.014195 0.03% Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU - - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBG - - Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio VBAL 0.443182 1.20% Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio VCIP 0.109868 0.40% Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio VCNS 0.452541 1.43% Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT 0.253573 0.47% Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO 0.291325 0.68% Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF - - Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF VMO 1.040061 1.30% Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF VVL 1.932359 3.22% Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF VVO - - Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGAB - -

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2025 year-end capital gains distributions for the Vanguard ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Vanguard ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $160 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $116 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2025) with 38 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $11.3 trillion (CAD $15.9 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $3.8 trillion (CAD $5.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2025). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 450 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

