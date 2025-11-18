Capsa Healthcare to Showcase Integrated Central Fill Automation at ASHP Midyear 2025

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in medication management and pharmacy automation, will demonstrate its end-to-end pharmacy automation solutions at the 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition. Attendees at Booth #641 will experience how Capsa's purpose-built systems help hospital and health system pharmacies address labor challenges, scale sustainably, and improve operational efficiency.

Live Demonstration: Complete Central Fill Workflow

Capsa's booth will feature a fully integrated central fill workflow, from prescription intake through packaging, verification, sorting, and delivery. The demonstration showcases:

High-Volume Counting Cell (HVC): Enterprise-grade automation achieving up to 480 fills per hour and 3.5 scripts per square foot—more than double the industry standard of 1-1.5 scripts per square foot. The HVC reduces daily replenishment time by up to 82% and delivers at least 50% labor savings.

Enterprise-grade automation achieving up to 480 fills per hour and 3.5 scripts per square foot—more than double the industry standard of 1-1.5 scripts per square foot. The HVC reduces daily replenishment time by up to 82% and delivers at least 50% labor savings. Unit-of-Use Automation: Automated dispensing systems handling prefilled and cold-chain medications with full traceability, delivering at least 50% labor savings while maintaining accuracy and compliance. Unit-of-Use automation handles up to 80% of a facility’s packaged medication dispensing with throughput for as many as 10,800 packages per hour.

Automated dispensing systems handling prefilled and cold-chain medications with full traceability, delivering at least 50% labor savings while maintaining accuracy and compliance. Unit-of-Use automation handles up to 80% of a facility’s packaged medication dispensing with throughput for as many as 10,800 packages per hour. Medium Volume and Manual Fill Stations: Flexible solutions for smaller SKUs and specialty medications, integrating seamlessly into the central fill ecosystem.

Flexible solutions for smaller SKUs and specialty medications, integrating seamlessly into the central fill ecosystem. Consolidated Services Pharmacy Platform (CSPP): Cloud-native software that orchestrates order routing, inventory management, DSCSA and 340B compliance, and synchronizes prescriptions across the entire central fill operation.

Cloud-native software that orchestrates order routing, inventory management, DSCSA and 340B compliance, and synchronizes prescriptions across the entire central fill operation. Astral AI: Analytics platform providing actionable insights to optimize workflow performance, staffing efficiency, SKU allocation, and predictive maintenance.





Addressing Critical Pharmacy Challenges

Capsa's central fill and mail-order (CFMO) solutions help health systems operate more efficiently while addressing workforce constraints. By integrating automation with intelligent orchestration through CSPP, pharmacies can achieve cost-to-fill under $1 per script, streamline workflows, and redeploy pharmacists to patient-facing care.

Schedule a Meeting

Visit Capsa Healthcare at ASHP Midyear 2025 Booth #641. Schedule a consultation with Capsa’s pharmacy automation specialists to learn how Capsa's Central Fill solutions, powered by CSPP and Astral AI, deliver the accuracy, visibility, and efficiency that hospital and health system pharmacies require.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a market leader in medication management and healthcare technology solutions. With more than 50 years of experience, Capsa designs, engineers, and manufactures systems that improve workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy, and patient care delivery across the healthcare continuum.

Media Contact:

Timothy Hankins

Marketing Communications Manager

Capsa Healthcare

thankins@capsahealthcare.com

www.capsahealthcare.com