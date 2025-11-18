Press contact:

Mollie Mellows

Tel.:+ 44 7342 709 384

E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com

Capgemini deepens partnership with SAP to bolster Europe’s digital sovereignty and accelerate time to value for AI-powered enterprise innovation and transformation

Planned sovereign technology partnership is designed to help deliver robust cybersecurity and help ensure compliance across the most highly regulated European industries

Paris, November 18, 2025 – Capgemini today announced that it has further strengthened its partnership with SAP to accelerate agentic AI-driven enterprise transformation solutions for all European industries, and notably the public sector, defense organizations and those in highly regulated sectors. The companies will launch a Sovereign Technology Partnership to help enable European organizations to innovate securely and independently. It will be specifically designed to reinforce Europe’s digital sovereignty and provide control needed to protect sensitive data and critical operations. This partnership will initially focus on France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand across European markets.

With the evolving geopolitical landscape, companies must prioritize robust cybersecurity and build a flexible and modular toolkit of sovereign technologies to safeguard data and operations, particularly in areas where autonomy is critical. Sovereign cloud can give organizations this appropriate level of control within a dedicated environment.

Through this enhanced partnership, Capgemini will combine its data management, migration, and AI governance expertise, together with its sovereign cloud operations platform to govern, deploy, and run end-to-end agentic AI solutions. Leveraging decades of experience in securing critical digital operations, SAP will provide its sovereign cloud solutions. These European-developed AI models, data infrastructures, and sovereign cloud environments will help deliver trusted and efficient agentic AI solutions that enable intelligent workflows.

“Europe’s strength in the digital era will depend on leaders who act decisively; currently European organizations face the dual challenge of driving AI-led innovation while also ensuring compliance with strict sovereignty and security requirements. Meeting this challenge demands greater collaboration between companies and governments,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “Capgemini is exceptionally well placed to help clients derive value from the full breadth of agentic AI capabilities whilst maintaining the highest standards of trust, compliance, and reliability. Our extended partnership with SAP is focused on helping European organizations build the foundations for competitiveness and responsible growth as technology becomes increasingly central to business and society.”

“Digital sovereignty is key to trust and innovation, enabling organizations to confidently adopt and advance technology,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Our extended partnership with Capgemini sets a new benchmark for Europe’s digital and technology sovereignty. Together, we plan to deliver trusted, compliant, sovereign AI solutions that empower organizations to innovate securely and independently across all industries.”

Over the past four decades, Capgemini and SAP have led complex enterprise transformations for clients worldwide, continually evolving to meet the demands of today’s digital economy. Capgemini’s recent acquisitions of Syniti, a leader in large-scale SAP data transformation, and Cloud4C, a provider of automation-driven managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments, further reinforce Capgemini’s leadership in this domain.





About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Attachment