Cellhub and Tri Cascade Introduce the VOSIO™ x62 5G Dongle for Ultra-Secure, High Performance 5G Mobile Connectivity

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a premier primary agent in T-Mobile’s Channel Partner program, announces it has partnered with Tri Cascade Inc. to launch the VOSIO™ x62 5G Dongle in the MSP and VAR channel. This USB-based dongle facilitates instant 5G connectivity for mobile devices, employing industry-leading security that greatly surpasses that of standard hotspots. The VOSIO x62 solution is T-Priority-certified, a revolutionary 5G solution from T-Mobile designed for first responders. This certification is a testament to the VOSIO x62 device’s security and reliability, bringing business users a level of performance and compliance that differentiates the dongle from competing mobile connectivity options.

The VOSIO x62 is a sleek, plug-and-play solution that reaches peak speeds of 2.5Gbps, accommodating large file transfers and bandwidth-heavy applications like streaming and collaboration. The device comes complete with a choice of data bundles provided by Cellhub to meet a range of user needs. This easily portable, high-performance device is perfect for on-the-go workers in sensitive markets like healthcare, financial services, and government, empowering them with an ultra-secure and uninterrupted internet connection that’s comparable to a 5G in-office network. And all this can be achieved from any location—without Wi-Fi, and without the need to install drivers.

According to Equifax, public hotspots are the least secure way to connect to the internet, putting users at facilities like hotels, restaurants, or libraries in danger of breaches and identity theft. Statista reports that close to four out of 10 of US adults encountered private data compromise due to the use of hotspot Wi-Fi last year—that’s nearly half of the respondents. Not only do these mobile users risk compromising their own personal information, but as more people bring intraoffice data with them on-the-go, those workers put their entire company at risk for expensive compliance violations, damaging network breaches, or ransomware attacks that could stop a business in its tracks.

Adding Premium Value While Increasing Revenue

For MSPs and VARs, a high-performance 5G dongle can be a lucrative add-on to a suite of mobile devices, creating additional ongoing revenue opportunities while delivering sought-after value and security to end-users. The device makes a government-grade, secure, cutting-edge connectivity environment possible from anywhere, better accommodating regulations like HIPAA for healthcare workers and FINRA for financial services employees.

“As a channel partner, if you’re not including premium mobile connectivity as part of your end-to-end environments, then you’re leaving money on the table,” said John Tonthat, CRO at Cellhub. “MSPs need to approach deployments as being part of a mobile world, where hybrid and traveling workstations are the norm. These distributed computing spaces require the same standard of security and performance that were once only found in brick-and-mortar offices. Without quality mobile access, laptops become the weak link that jeopardizes an organization’s security investment.”

What’s more, a variety of mobile computing devices and operating systems that are popular in the higher education space don’t include embedded Wi-Fi, creating an exciting opportunity for solution providers who sell to university and college bookstores. The dongle will empower students to travel anywhere on campus (or beyond) and conduct videoconferencing, download significant files, or stream high-capacity content via instant, dedicated 5G access.

“The VOSIO x62 5G Dongle is highly differentiated from the typical hotspot. Its security, its versatility, its value-add, even its price point make it a stand-out option for achieving top-tier mobile connectivity,” said Max Li, CEO at Tri Cascade. “Channel partners need to think about connectivity products in terms of ongoing revenue. Every device sold represents an activation, and a recurring income stream.”

The dongle supports multiple frequency bands, compatible with 5G and 4G/LTE networks worldwide, making it appropriate for international travel when used with an international data plan. The VOSIO x62 product is available through D&H Distributing for channel partners; and will be available for consumers through major channel partners like Compucom, CDW, and others. Data plans vary depending on scope.

“D&H is eager to provide such a high-end, secure 5G solution to our MSPs and VARs, who can extend the VOSIO x62 as a valuable add-on to their device sales,” said Adam Crockett, Senior Director of Professional and Managed Services at D&H Distributing. “As a leader in channel distribution, we continue to leverage our relationship with Cellhub and innovative vendor partners like Tri Cascade to enhance our portfolio of 5G-enabled mobility products.”

“We’re thrilled to deliver exceptional, secure, and transportable connectivity to our customers in such a simple-to-use USB device. A high-performance, T-Priority-certified device allows users to take top-grade connectivity with them wherever they go. They’ll never have to be dependent on unsecured public Wi-Fi again,” said Scott Ward, Chief Business Officer from Compucom. “This device will offer the solution alongside mobile units from an array of brands, and for a range of operating systems.”

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent & 5G Consultancy with more than 25 years of experience delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions, enterprise mobility strategies, and cost-out consulting services. As a trusted partner, Cellhub empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. Through our strategic partnerships, best-in-class enablement tools, and expert consulting services, we help businesses seamlessly adopt industry-leading 5G technology while maximizing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Headquartered at 595 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY, Cellhub is committed to providing best-in-class support to its partners. Connect at www.cellhub.com, 646-905-5588, contact@cellhub.com, or on LinkedIn to explore how to unlock new 5G opportunities.

About Tri Cascade

Tri Cascade is an IoT telecom service provider headquartered in Irvine, California, with state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Founded in 2010, the company specializes in delivering advanced NB-IoT, Cat M, and LTE to 5G solutions, along with cutting-edge IoT devices through its ONENET B2B IoT onboarding platform. This platform is certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under the Azure IoT Hub, ensuring robust support for business and infrastructure IoT operations. www.tricascadeinc.com

