RS21 Joins AWS Select Partner Network to Accelerate Data Readiness for AI Adoption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AWS Select Partner designation – reserved for partners with proven technical excellence and measurable customer impact – places RS21 among the most trusted leaders helping organizations nationwide prepare their data for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. economy. The next wave of competitiveness will be defined by organizations that can use data and AI to operate smarter and more efficiently. Even so, many companies continue to rely on fragmented systems with outdated reporting and siloed data environments that limit visibility and slow decision-making.

“Reaching Select Tier status within the AWS Partner Network is a milestone achievement for RS21 and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. “We know 85–95% of AI initiatives fail because most organizations’ data isn’t ready to support these sophisticated platforms. Our partnership with AWS gives clients a firm foundation for data readiness, empowering them to harness AI confidently and compete in the data-driven economy.”

RS21 defines data readiness as the transformation from reactive, manual, and disconnected data workflows to integrated, real-time, insight-driven operations. The company’s work enables public and private sector organizations to modernize legacy infrastructure, improve data quality and governance, and build scalable AI environments that deliver measurable ROI.

To earn AWS Select Tier Services Partner status, RS21 underwent a rigorous multi-step approval process, demonstrating their long-term investment in its AWS relationship, extensive technical certifications, and a strong history of successful customer engagements.



This status is reserved for partners who exhibit:

Deep Technical Expertise: Demonstrated proficiency across AWS services, backed by a robust team of AWS-trained and certified consultants.

Demonstrated proficiency across AWS services, backed by a robust team of AWS-trained and certified consultants. Proven Customer Success: Consistent delivery of impactful, secure, and scalable cloud solutions that support measurable business value.

Consistent delivery of impactful, secure, and scalable cloud solutions that support measurable business value.

Long-term commitment to AWS innovation, technical growth, and client enablement.

Recognition as a leader in data-driven transformation and AI innovation across multiple sectors. Rigorous Adherence to the Approval Process: Validation through AWS Competencies, program certifications, and an executive business review.



As an AWS Select Tier partner, RS21 implements a wide range of AWS data and AI services to help organizations modernize quickly and securely. For example, this includes building governed data lakes with AWS Lake Formation and Amazon S3; architecting scalable data warehouses in Amazon Redshift; transforming and orchestrating data with tools such as AWS Glue and EMR; enabling real-time insights through Amazon Kinesis and MSK; and delivering secure analytics and AI workloads with Amazon Quicksight, AWS DataZone, Amazon SageMaker, and related governance tools such as Macie and Secrets Manager. These capabilities allow RS21 to accelerate end-to-end data readiness from ingestion to analytics to AI deployment.

“This recognition reflects RS21’s unwavering focus on helping organizations harness the power of AWS to unlock insights and streamline operations to create a sustainable impact,” said Annemarie Henton, Chief Growth Officer at RS21. “As a Select Tier Partner, we are positioned to bring even greater innovation to our clients—whether through AI, data engineering, or digital transformation initiatives that drive measurable outcomes.”

About RS21

RS21 is a national leader in data readiness, helping organizations organize, govern, and activate their data to compete and thrive in the modern economy. We design and implement the data foundations that enable real-time visibility, automated reporting, and AI-driven decision-making across the enterprise. RS21 is known for having a profound impact on some of humanity’s toughest challenges, including cancer research, energy resilience, sustainability, education, and public safety. We bring advanced analytics and applied AI to places where it truly matters.

Our flagship platform, Prequip, is an AI system for predictive and preventative maintenance. Prequip connects to building and industrial systems regardless of brand or age, detects inefficiencies, predicts failures before they occur, and helps organizations reduce downtime, extend asset life, and operate more sustainably.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with employees across the country, RS21 has been recognized as one of the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in America and continues to serve governments, public utilities, critical infrastructure operators, research institutions, and forward-thinking private enterprises.

Contact: Annemarie Henton, Chief Growth Officer, RS21, annemarie@rs21.io