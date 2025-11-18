A DECADE OF PROOF: IROQUOIS VALLEY’S IMPACT DATA SHOWS ORGANIC AGRICULTURE CAN SCALE FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET

Chicago, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iroquois Valley Farmland REIT, PBC, a pioneering U.S. organic farmland investment company, announced over a decade’s worth of measurable environmental and economic progress driven by organic agricultural practices. From 2014-2025, the company’s network of organic and transitioning farms collectively eliminated an estimated 29 million pounds of synthetic pesticides and herbicides, demonstrating the transformative potential of organic agriculture at scale.

Iroquois Valley estimates that the farms they support have also removed 100,000 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere, the equivalent of taking 21,600 cars off the road for a year or preventing 250 million miles driven. Meanwhile, regenerative practices like cover cropping and reduced tillage have retained 700 million gallons of water in the soil, enough to meet the annual drinking water needs of more than 8,650 U.S. households.

Beyond climate metrics, the ecological benefits of Iroquois Valley’s farmers extend to biodiversity and soil health. Compared to conventional farms, the organic operations support 30% more wild bees and 20% more native birds, which the company estimates equals 43,000 more wild bees and 22,000 more wild birds across Iroquois Valley farms than would be found on the equivalent sized conventional farms, creating habitats where pollinators and wildlife can thrive. Each year, these farms also prevent more than 95,000 tons of topsoil from eroding, preserving one of agriculture’s most valuable natural resources.

The benefits are economic, too. Across Iroquois Valley’s portfolio, midwest organic farmers are earning roughly $30 more per acre for their crops than their conventional counterparts, proving that stewardship and profitability can go hand in hand.

“These results underscore that organic farming on a large scale is not only possible, but powerful,” said Chris Zuehlsdorff, CEO of Iroquois Valley. “Every acre we finance represents a step toward a healthier planet and a stronger rural economy. The data shows that when we invest in farmers who care for their soil, the returns extend far beyond the field.”

Founded in 2007, Iroquois Valley was one of the first investment firms to bring mission-driven capital for land access to independent organic and transitioning farmers. Today, the company’s reach spans across the U.S., helping next-generation farmers access financing for land that supports long-term, organic stewardship.

“Our farmers are proving what’s possible when patient, values-aligned capital meets organic agriculture,” added Zuehlsdorff. “They’re building resilient businesses while restoring ecosystems and feeding their communities. That’s the impact we want to compound.”



More information about Iroquois Valley, including overall impact, farmer stories and how to invest can be found at iroquoisvalley.com.

###

ABOUT IROQUOIS VALLEY FARMLAND REIT

Iroquois Valley Farmland REIT, PBC, is a pioneering farmland investment company focused on organic, regenerative agriculture. The company provides long-term, low-interest financing to organic farmers and works to build a more sustainable food system by preserving farmland for organic production. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), a public benefit corp and a B Corp that is regulated by the SEC, they offer impact-driven individuals and institutions the opportunity to invest in transforming our agricultural system in partnership with land stewards.

Contact Info



Suzanne Rutledge

suzanne@seesparkgo.com

+1 770-289-8366