Rad Source Launches RS® 420 Q+ Boost & RS® 420 MAX – High-Capacity Cannabis Decontamination Solutions

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rad Source Technologies, Inc. (Rad Source®), the global leader in x-ray-based cannabis decontamination, proudly announces the launch of two advanced systems: RS® 420 Q+ Boost and RS® 420 MAX. These high-throughput solutions address the growing needs of enterprise cannabis organizations, including MSOs (multi-state operators), toll processors, and large-scale cultivators.

Effortless Operation, Maximum Efficiency

Both systems are designed for simplicity: load sealed flower bags into canisters, close the safety door, press start, and walk away. No monitoring, no turning just let our powerful QUASTAR® technology thoroughly decontaminate the microbes in your product. Run and done!

Unmatched Performance & Proven Results

Powered by Rad Source’s 3rd-generation QUASTAR x-ray photonic emitters, these systems ensure complete and equal penetration across the full batch and throughout the entire flower when used according to our guidelines. Combined with unique rotators, achieving 99.99% microbial inactivation to non-detect levels, is backed by multiple research studies and customer testimonials.

Extended Shelf Life: Maintain quality for up to 2 years .

Maintain quality for up to . Preserve Integrity: Independent testing confirms minimal to no impact on cannabinoids, terpenes, moisture, taste, or visual quality.





RS® 420 Q+ Boost (Available Q1 2026)

Upgrade Existing RS 420 Q+ or New Model: 30% more output than RS 420 Q+ for a minimal upgrade fee.

30% more output than RS 420 Q+ for a minimal upgrade fee. Capacity: Up to 25 lbs per cycle (5 hrs), 50 lbs daily output, at standard dose.

Standard dose is 2000gy for flower, but can vary up or down depending on microbial load, product density, and if packaging is used.

“We’ve enhanced our technology to deliver a significant boost in capacity, helping cultivators increase throughput and ROI,” said Nathan Kroeger, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Rad Source.





RS® 420 MAX (Available Q1 2026)

High-Volume Solution: Dual QUASTAR emitters and enhanced unique rotator design.

Dual QUASTAR emitters and enhanced unique rotator design. Capacity: Up to 80 lbs per cycle (5 hrs), 160 lbs daily output, at standard dose. (note: throughput upgradable in future)

Standard dose is 2000gy for flower, but can vary up or down depending on microbial load, product density, and if packaging is used.

“With the advancement of our new 3rd Generation Technology, Rad Source has combined the simplicity and effectiveness of our units with the demand for higher throughput that our customers have demanded. QUASTAR sets a new standard for cannabis decontamination, enabling large-scale operators to maximize production for years to come,” said George Terry, Executive Vice President, Rad Source.

Learn more about our new high-capacity cannabis decontamination solutions at https://radsource.com/products/420-cannabis-decontamination-systems/.





About Rad Source®

Rad Source is the global leader in biological x-ray solutions for life sciences. Our mission: deliver life-changing technologies that advance blood transfusion, cancer research, infectious disease prevention, and cannabis safety. With an innovative product portfolio and a worldwide service network, we empower customers to solve life’s most critical challenges.





Media Contact:

Nicole Bailey

Phone: 678.785.7900 ext. 1164

Email: nbailey@radsource.com

SOURCE: Rad Source Technologies, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da2500d8-9dc6-4684-b75d-0c2aba7e07b6