Nexla Partners with Microsoft to Supercharge Microsoft 365 Copilot with Access to 500-Plus Enterprise Data Sources

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla , an integration platform for GenAI applications, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to empower Microsoft 365 Copilot users with seamless access to over 500 enterprise data sources, dramatically expanding the AI assistant’s capabilities.

Through this new collaboration, Nexla’s robust integration platform, which features more than 500 pre-built, production-ready connectors , will enable organizations to effortlessly connect a wide variety of data sources—both internal and external—directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot, without the need for custom development or complex integrations.

“Nexla’s collaboration with Microsoft will unlock new capabilities for enterprises trying to fully leverage their internal data across Microsoft 365 and other third-party applications by expanding the collective connector universe. This ensures that Microsoft 365 Copilot users can tap into accurate, context-rich information, turning everyday interactions with Copilot even when using third-party applications,” said Saket Saurabh, CEO and co-founder of Nexla.

The collaboration operates through a structured process designed to maximize the value of organizational data within the Microsoft ecosystem:



Ingestion: Nexla connects to an organization's various data silos, including documents, applications, and databases, to aggregate all relevant internal data.

Nexla connects to an organization's various data silos, including documents, applications, and databases, to aggregate all relevant internal data. Preparation: Nexla’s AI-powered engine processes, standardizes, and governs this data, automatically generating high-quality data products ( Nexsets ).

Nexla’s AI-powered engine processes, standardizes, and governs this data, automatically generating high-quality data products ( ). Enhancement: These AI-ready data products are delivered into the Microsoft ecosystem, providing the essential internal context to enhance the effectiveness of Microsoft 365 Copilot.

These AI-ready data products are delivered into the Microsoft ecosystem, providing the essential internal context to enhance the effectiveness of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Application: When users query their internal data in natural language, Copilot responds with insights grounded in data prepared by Nexla, ensuring results are accurate, reliable, and context-aware.

“By integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot with Nexla’s AI-powered Nexsets, we’re enabling organizations to realize the full potential of their internal data by bringing secure, governed context directly into the Copilot experience,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, Director of Product Management at Microsoft. “This collaboration gives customers a competitive edge by embedding rich, trusted insights into users’ everyday workflows, making decision-making smarter, faster, and more intuitive.”

To learn more about Nexla and the Nexla Integration Platform, please visit https://www.nexla.com .

About Nexla

Nexla is a data integration platform powered by AI, for AI. The company's platform allows businesses to integrate data, applications and APIs from any source at any speed to deliver GenAI across analytics and data science, B2B and operations. Leading companies, including DoorDash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson and LiveRamp, trust Nexla to integrate mission-critical data and make it AI-ready, accelerating GenAI projects. Nexla makes data users and developers up to 10X more productive and ensures that data and pipelines are governed and secure by design. To learn how to overcome data quality and consistency challenges for AI projects, visit https://nexla.com .